More time given for illegal migrants to go home

PUTRAJAYA: Undocumented migrants in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territory of Labuan will now have additional time to return to their home countries legally under the extended Migrant Repatriation Programme 2.0 (PRM 2.0).

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the programme, now set to run from May 19 to April 30, 2026, was approved by key regulatory agencies, including the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“The extension aims to facilitate the voluntary return of undocumented migrants without subjecting them to legal action. PRM 2.0 is not open to individuals who registered but failed to leave under the previous programme.

“It is also not available to those blacklisted by the Immigration Department or individuals with arrest warrants or who are wanted by the authorities,” he said after presenting the Immigration Department’s Excellent Service Awards yesterday.

PRM 2.0 provides undocumented migrants the opportunity to return to their home countries voluntarily, and those who qualify will not face prosecution. They are required to pay a compound fee determined by the nature of their offence.

Saifuddin Nasution said under PRM 2.0, individuals found entering or staying in Malaysia without a valid pass are subject to a compound of RM500, which also applies to those who overstay the permitted period.

He said additionally, an RM300 compound is imposed for breaches of pass conditions and applicants must also pay RM20 for each issuance of a Special Pass.

He added that foreign children under the age of 18 who had overstayed or were brought into Malaysia without a valid pass are exempt from paying the compound fee but are still required to pay the RM20 charge for the Special Pass.

He said individuals with special legal status, such as foreign spouses of Malaysian citizens who have overstayed, are required to present themselves at the Immigration Department’s Visa, Pass and Permit Division for pass adjustment.

“The Home Ministry urges all parties, including foreign representatives, employers and migrant communities to disseminate this information and encourage early participation to avoid congestion as the deadline approaches.”

Saifuddin Nasution also announced that a total of 7,200 policemen would be deployed for the Asean Summit, which would be held on May 26 and 27 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

He said over 2,000 personnel at the Immigration Department are currently undergoing training to ensure a seamless process when delegates arrive.

“It’s crucial that the movement of people and goods is seamless. We have mapped out all primary entry locations, such as Subang airport, where many will be arriving.”

He added that the road closures for the Asean Summit would be announced on May 20.

He said the Home Ministry plans to carry out its dry run on May 20, and the police are currently in the final preparation stage.

Kuala Lumpur is set to host the 46th Asean Summit, alongside the second Asean-GCC Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Economic Summit, all taking place this month.