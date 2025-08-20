Demon Slayer’s final arc begins

Infinity Castle – Part 1 delivers stunning animation, intense battles

Designated as the Upper Rank Three demon, Akaza is the primary antagonist in Part 1.

After 63 episodes spread across four seasons over a period of five years, the Demon Slayer anime has entered the final phase of its grand storytelling with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns. Following the climactic battle between the Demon King Muzan and the Demon Slayer Corps at the end of the fourth season, Muzan has escaped into the Infinity Castle, his constantly shifting interdimensional stronghold. As per his plan, he also pulls in almost the entirety of the Corps. Transported from different locations in the living world, the Corps’ Hashira-ranked and regular members find themselves not only separated from each other, but also forced into the final battle with Muzan and his demon army against overwhelming odds. For this film, the major antagonists are the Upper Rank demons Doma (Mamoru Miyano), Kaigaku (Yoshimasa Hosoya) and Akaza (Akira Ishida). Fighting them are Shinobu Kocho (Saori Hayami), Zenitsu Agatsuma (Hiro Shimono), Giyu Tomioka (Takahiro Sakurai) and series lead Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae).

Though the film may seem overstuffed with characters, Part 1 has the benefit of having a rather long run time, at a little over two and a half hours. Due to that, animation studio Ufotable and director Haruo Sotozaki have a lot of breathing room with how they balance the film between the main characters and the Upper Rank demon they have to fight. Additionally, the other leads are still in Part 1 but they are only briefly shown to set up what the Corps will face next in Part 2, whenever that film comes out. The first film in a trilogy, Infinity Castle – Part 1 essentially sets the foundation, atmosphere and stakes for where the story is heading to and it does a fantastic job in each department. Though the moving, dramatic storytelling – especially the flashbacks and backstory to certain Upper Rank demons – and directing is to be expected from Ufotable and Sotozaki at this point, the real, in-your-face improvement is the action and animation.