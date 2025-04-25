Amanda Ang on starring in upcoming occult film Kulit Wayang

LONG before she took home best actress at the 2020 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, Amanda Ang was already landing roles for the big screen and stage. Since leaving her career in advertising, the Labuan native has forged a long and exciting path for herself in the acting world, appearing in numerous plays, movies and TV dramas. Her role in the upcoming local horror film Kulit Wayang is Ang’s latest highlight. Directed by Dain Said, the film tells the story of Ramlee, played by actor Fattah Amin, a dalang (puppet master) living in the dark swamps of a remote coastal Malaysian village in the 1980s. His life took a plunge when his daughter Ayu was brutally murdered. While the rest of the village blames the wild crocodiles of the swamps, Ramlee believes otherwise.

Ang plays Mak Ta, a senior resident in the coastal village. Speaking with theSun, she elaborates on her role and experience making the film. How would you describe the movie in three words? The first word would be traditional. Second would be mystery and third would be mystique. What was it like to return to the world of horror after Harun Malam in 2022? I do not normally do horror films. I actually do not know why I get involved in horror films. It is not my genre of choice to watch. But it is a challenge to face my fears in a way. For Kulit Wayang, I would say a big part of me being in this film is because of director Dain Said. I enjoy watching his mind work. He is just so creative. He has such a beautiful mind. So much so that you want to keep discovering horror with him. And I am happy to say my journey from Harun Malam to Kulit Wayang was a fruitful one. I have gained a lot more enjoyment doing this one with him. It was very enjoyable.

Why did you decide to take on this role and script? When I read the character description of Mak Ta, it sounded as if she was a makcik bawang (nosy old lady). But when I read the script, I realised I could not be further away from that. It made a lot of sense because it is Dain Said. He would not write a role like that. So, it was exciting to me because it was a character I had not done before. She is a Chinese woman who lives in Kelantan. She, like many other Chinese people in Kelantan, has assimilated into the local culture. I love and respect that. There is so much colour to the role. She is also someone who is older than me. To work on those muscles, to be more grounded was a lot of fun playing with. How did you get into the shoes of Mak Ta? When I am given a role such as this, it always starts with a voice. I let the voice carry where my character goes. It allowed me to get into her characteristics, someone who is basically in her world and is consumed by her grief and darkness. The voice helped me carry through that a lot, which made it easier for the other physicalities to come in.

What was the scariest part about making the film? When you are filming a supernatural film, it makes sense for most of the filming to take place at night. For us to be in quite a rural area, the mystical aspect will come through on set. You are always wondering if something is going to happen at night. Whether someone is going to go missing from the set. Sometimes, you are also afraid to go to the washroom alone. Your mind plays tricks on you. In my case, a lot of my scenes were shot at an old-school wooden house. So, there is a lot of creaking. It sets the mood in front of the camera and behind it. Do you believe in the supernatural? I am agnostic. So if the supernatural is true, it is true. If it is not, I am okay. But I am open to it being true but I am also open to it just being nothing.