Dukes sparks new wave in Malaysia’s music scene

RISING Malaysian indie rock band Dukes blends British pop rock influences with its creative style, making its music both nostalgic and fresh.

The five-member band, made up of Ziyyad (vocalist), Rayyan (guitarist), Jimbo (guitarist), Umar (bassist) and Cheng (drummer), all 22, recently released two singles Fell in Love With a Girl in Bristol and Into the Sky in quick succession under Alternate Records. These tracks, which explore themes of love, heartbreak and self-discovery, showcases the band’s versatility.

Fell in Love With a Girl in Bristol, released on Sept 20, marks Dukes’s debut single with Alternate Records. The track is a heartfelt ballad that explores the complexities of romance,

“The uniqueness of this song lies in its structure and musical form, carrying a distinct British pop rock sound that we hope will bring something new to the Malaysian music scene. This song reflects the raw emotions I experienced — it is a genuine portrayal of the highs and lows of love.

“We wanted it to have a nostalgic yet fresh sound, with dynamic shifts and energetic backing vocals. Our goal is to create something that no band in Malaysia has done before,” said lead guitarist and lyricist Rayyan.

Despite its intricate composition, the band wrote and recorded Fell in Love With a Girl in Bristol in just eight hours, capturing the raw energy and emotion of the track in one intense session.