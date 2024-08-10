Easy homemade pancakes

Tasty collection of simple recipes to start your day

Classic pancakes are perfect for any time of day.

PANCAKES are a beloved comfort food around the world, cherished for their ease of preparation. Pancakes can be customised to suit your cravings. Below are five delicious pancake recipes, from classic to adventurous, that will leave you wanting more. Classic pancakes Start your day with these light, fluffy pancakes. They require only a few ingredients and can be whipped up in no time. Ideal for breakfast or brunch, this recipe is a must-have in every kitchen. Ingredients 1 cup of flour 2 tablespoons of sugar 1 tablespoon of baking powder 1 cup of milk 1 egg 2 tablespoons of melted butter A pinch of salt Instructions 1. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. 2. Add the milk, egg and melted butter. Stir until just combined, but do not overmix. 3. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease it. 4. Pour ¼ cup of batter onto the skillet for each pancake. 5. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on both sides.

Serve warm.

Kimchi pancakes For a savoury twist, try these Korean pancakes. Packed with flavour and a bit of spice, these pancakes make a good snack or side dish. Ingredients 1 cup of chopped kimchi ½ cup kimchi juice 1 cup of flour ½ cup of water 2 green onions, chopped 1 egg Oil for frying Instructions 1. In a bowl, combine the chopped kimchi, its juice, flour, water, green onions and egg. Mix until well combined. 2. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. 3. Pour the batter into the skillet, spreading it out evenly. 4. Cook for two to three minutes on each side, until golden brown and crispy. 5. Serve with soy sauce or your favourite dipping sauce.

Chocolate-stuffed pancakes Indulge your sweet tooth with these decadent chocolate-stuffed pancakes. Ideal for dessert or a special treat, these pancakes combine a soft exterior with a rich, melty centre. Ingredients 1 cup of pancake mix ¾ cup of milk 1 egg Chocolate chips or chocolate spread for stuffing Butter for cooking Instructions 1. In a bowl, whisk together the pancake mix, milk and egg

until smooth. 2. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and add a small amount of butter. 3. Pour a small amount of batter into the skillet and immediately place a spoonful of chocolate chips or spread in the centre. 4. Cover with more batter to seal the chocolate inside. 5. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown. 6. Serve warm with a drizzle of syrup or powdered sugar.

Souffle pancakes These light, airy and incredibly fluffy, souffle pancakes are a Japanese-style treat that is as beautiful as it is delicious. While they may take a bit of time to get it right, the results are worth it. Ingredients 2 egg yolks 2 egg whites 2 tablespoons of sugar ½ cup of flour ¼ cup of milk 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract 1 teaspoon of baking powder Butter for cooking Instructions 1. Whisk together the egg yolks, milk and vanilla. Slowly add the flour and baking powder, mixing until smooth. 2. In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites and sugar until stiff peaks form. 3. Gently fold the egg whites into the yolk mixture until just combined. 4. Heat a non-stick skillet over low heat and lightly butter it. 5. Pour the batter into the skillet, cover and cook for five to seven minutes on each side until fluffy and golden. Serve with fresh berries or syrup.