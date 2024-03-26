Eight fascinating species of fish to keep as pets

Dive into aquatic companionship

BRINGING the serene beauty of the aquatic world into your home can be an enriching experience. Fishkeeping offers a glimpse into a mesmerising underwater world, replete with vibrant colours, graceful movements and unique personalities. If you are considering diving into the world of fishkeeping, here are eight species that make excellent aquatic companions. Betta Fish (Betta splendens) Commonly known as Siamese fighting fish, Bettas are renowned for their dazzling array of colours and flowing fins. Despite their territorial nature, Bettas can thrive in small tanks or even desktop aquariums. Their striking appearance and relatively low maintenance make them popular choices for beginner aquarists. With proper care, these majestic fish can live for several years, adding a splash of colour to any living space.

Neon Tetra (Paracheirodon innesi) Neon Tetras are prized for their iridescent blue and red stripes, which create a stunning visual spectacle in any aquarium. These small, peaceful fish are schooling species, thriving in groups of six or more. Their peaceful demeanour and compatibility with a wide range of tank mates make them ideal for community tanks. Neon Tetras are relatively hardy and adaptable, making them suitable for both novice and experienced aquarists alike.

Goldfish (Carassius auratus) Goldfish have long been cherished as popular pets, beloved for their bright colours and distinctive personalities. Available in a variety of breeds, including the classic Comet, fancy Oranda, and elegant Ryukin, goldfish can add charm and elegance to any aquarium. Despite their reputation for being low-maintenance, goldfish require spacious tanks with adequate filtration to thrive. With proper care, these resilient fish can live for decades, becoming cherished members of the family.

Guppy (Poecilia reticulata) Guppies are renowned for their dazzling array of colours and intricate patterns, making them a favourite among aquarists worldwide. These prolific breeders are perfect for beginners, as they are hardy, adaptable and easy to care for. Guppies thrive in heavily planted tanks, where they can explore and interact with their surroundings. With their playful demeanour and vibrant hues, guppies bring joy and vitality to any aquarium.

Corydoras Catfish (Corydoras spp) Corydoras catfish are beloved for their endearing appearance and quirky behaviour, making them popular additions to community tanks. These bottom-dwelling fish are renowned for their habit of scavenging for food along the substrate, helping to keep the tank clean. Corydoras catfish are peaceful and sociable, often forming tight-knit groups with their own kind. With their charming antics and gentle disposition, Corydoras catfish add a touch of whimsy to any aquarium.

Zebra Danio (Danio rerio) Zebra Danios are lively and energetic fish, known for their distinctive black and white striped patterns. These hardy and resilient fish are perfect for beginner aquarists, as they can tolerate a wide range of water conditions. Zebra Danios are schooling fish, thriving in groups of six or more, where they engage in playful chasing and darting behaviour. With their dynamic personalities and vibrant colours, Zebra Danios bring vitality and excitement to any aquarium.

Angelfish (Pterophyllum scalare) Angelfish are prized for their graceful appearance and elegant finnage, adding a touch of sophistication to any aquarium. These majestic fish are known for their unique triangular shape and striking colouration, which can range from silver to black to marbled patterns. Angelfish are relatively peaceful but may exhibit territorial behaviour, especially during breeding. With their regal demeanour and captivating beauty, Angelfish make stunning centrepieces for medium to large-sized tanks.