$!Elevate your streaming experience

sooka’s latest packages and features

(From left) Reem Shahwa, Steve Bruce and Euan Smith introducing the all-new sooka to a packed crowd at Pavilion Bukit Jalil on Dec 2. –PICS BY ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN

MALAYSIA’S streaming service, sooka, has unveiled an all-new package with attractive promotional rates as low as RM12.90. The package includes upgraded features and an expanded content library. The announcement of this exciting news came from Astro group chief executive officer, Euan Smith, during the official launch at Pavilion Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday. English professional football manager and former player Steve Bruce was also present at the event and his appearance was highly anticipated during the meet-and-greet session.

“As the demand for flexible online streaming continues its upward trajectory, sooka aims to deliver highly tailored content, combining live and on-demand shows that will resonate with consumers across all target markets,” Smith said. “sooka’s active monthly users (MAU) have risen 80% so far this year and our VIP base grew 55% quarter-on-quarter, driven by a much-increased content library and enhanced targeted marketing. “To date, there are 1.5 million registered users on sooka, 60% of whom access sooka on mobile. We are confident that sooka’s new packs and pricing will set this great service on a higher growth trajectory in 2024,” he added. “Even if you already have a smartphone, whether or not you have a 5G or 4G connection or even broadband and you don’t own a TV at home, you can still watch this exceptional content because it’s being delivered directly to your device. That’s the essence of our approach.”

Astro group chief executive officer, Euan Smith speaking to the press about the all-new sooka after the launch.

Apart from that, the recently introduced packages are designed to offer customers the flexibility to choose the entertainment option that aligns with their lifestyle and viewing preferences. Now, sports, entertainment and children-related content are readily accessible on sooka, enabling users to enjoy these extensive offerings simultaneously on three screens, providing a higher resolution for a more premium viewing experience. Other features now include free ad-supported streaming television channels comprising culinary programmes, travel shows, dramas, as well as previews of live sports and entertainment events — all available completely free on the platform.

sooka stands out as the sole streaming app in Malaysia, providing an extensive lineup of live sports content. This includes the Premiere League, Liga Malaysia, Formula One, NBA, BWF Tournaments, ATP Tours, MotoGP, UFC and a variety of other offerings. Subscribers can also anticipate exciting events such as the highly anticipated conclusion of All Stars Gegar Vaganza (GV10) on Dec 10 and the talent search for Malaysia’s Hero Dewi Remaja 2023. For the promotional rate of RM49.90 per month, customers can indulge in an ad-free viewing experience on the big screen with the Premium package. Meanwhile, for sports enthusiasts, the All Sports + Entertainment option provides access to all live sports for RM34.90/month, while the Liga Malaysia + Entertainment package costs RM28.90/month. Other than that, the Entertainment Pack, offering local and Asian dramas, variety shows and reality shows, is priced at RM14.90/month.