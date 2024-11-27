Level up your athletic experience with these five new sneakers

WHEN it comes to picking a sports shoe, comfort is the utmost priority for athletes. Comfortable sports shoes allow them to excel in their sports and physical activity. Athletes are in luck as these five new shoes offer comfort and style. With innovative features and stylish designs, here are five sports shoes to add to your wishlist. Aldo’s Motion X sneaker Leading Aldo’s latest Sport Club, the Motion X sneaker is designed for those who live life in motion. Runners can expect extra comfort as it comes with dual-density foam, allowing absorption and comfortable release of impact for the ultimate confidence step.

Support is emphasised too. The Motion X sneaker has moulded sock foam and cushioned pods, providing extra padding for runners at the ball and heel of their feet for that all-day cushioned support. When wearing the Motion X sneaker, runners can be secured in their steps. The sock foam places the foot in place, resulting in more balance when walking and running. The Motion X sneaker comes in white, black and bone. Curry Brand’s Curry 12 Gravity For those looking for new basketball shoes, look no further as Curry Brand has launched its Curry 12 shoe collection. As the 12th iteration of basketball player Stephen Curry’s collection, the Curry 12 collection is inspired by the mysteries of the galaxy and Stephen’s game on the basketball court.

The Curry 12 Gravity is the first item to debut, inspired by the gravitational force surrounding the legendary player on the court. To illustrate this, the Curry 12 Gravity has a clean, light grey upper with a splash of green and black on the TPU sidewall, meant to emulate particles floating through the universe. With an outsole and midsole built with Under Armour Flow technology, the Curry 12 Gravity offers a strong foundation for players looking for comfort and superior traction. This combination of flow alongside a second segmented Pebax plate in the forefront of the shoe creates more flexibility for players, enhancing the court feel and the ability to stop and cut with precision. Its other features include a die-cut open cell foam sock liner, moulded tongue and an external 3D-moulded TPU heel counter.

New Balance’s 740 sneaker Next on the list is New Balance’s latest 740 sneaker. Inspired by the original edition, the new 740 sneaker returns with style, offering a mixture of athletic designs with everyday style. It combines the best of both worlds, blending the technical specifications runners appreciate with a style for casual and everyday wear. Its key specifications include the Abzorb midsole and breathable upper. As for its aesthetics, the 740 sneaker combines familiar elements of the 2000s running inspiration, featuring an open knit mesh upper and a streamlined silhouette with flourishes such as two-tone colour mesh and angular overlays. Whether you are just discovering or rediscovering New Balance, the new 740 is ready to accompany you in your next run.

Skechers Street Koopa Ideal for runners who appreciate anime and function, the Skechers Street Koopa is part of the Sketchers × Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration. It pays tribute to the popular anime series, featuring the faces of the four sorcerers at the back for a distinctive touch. The nod is also referenced in its toe box, lace cage and overlays. The area is plastered with the Jujutsu Kaisen logo, paired with durable synthetic overlays for a sleek and sporty appearance. When wearing the Skechers Street Koopa, stability and comfort are promised as the shoe is armed with air-cooled memory foam insoles and traction outsole. The insoles cushion one’s feet for lasting comfort. The outsole and one-and-a-quarter-inch heel provide stability and ease with every step. They are priced at RM459 and are available in navy blue, natural red, navy orange, white-black and green grey.