Emotional roller coaster

INSIDE Out 2 is an emotional deep dive into the depths of the human psyche. Directed by Kelsey Mann in his debut feature, the film promises not just to meet expectations, but to exceed them.

With an amazing cast reprising their roles and new voices adding to the mix, Pixar delivers a tale that makes audiences relive their own emotional roller-coasters.

Teenage turmoil

The movie picks up with Riley, now 13 and on the cusp of high school, navigating the stormy seas of adolescence. Her core emotions – Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust are back, this time with new members Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui (Boredom).

As Riley attends a hockey camp, her emotions grapple with a revamped headquarters, complete with a Puberty Alarm and a mechanism that pushes negative memories to the back of her mind.

Inside Out 2 skillfully illustrates that emotions are not to be controlled or pushed aside but embraced and understood. The film’s climax, where Riley suffers a panic attack during a hockey game, is a poignant reminder that avoiding or trying to change one’s inherent emotions can lead to chaos. The resolution comes when Joy and Anxiety realise that Riley’s sense of self must integrate all her memories and emotions, both positive and negative.