Emotional roller coaster

INSIDE Out 2 is an emotional deep dive into the depths of the human psyche. Directed by Kelsey Mann in his debut feature, the film promises not just to meet expectations, but to exceed them.
With an amazing cast reprising their roles and new voices adding to the mix, Pixar delivers a tale that makes audiences relive their own emotional roller-coasters.
Teenage turmoil
The movie picks up with Riley, now 13 and on the cusp of high school, navigating the stormy seas of adolescence. Her core emotions – Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust are back, this time with new members Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment and Ennui (Boredom).
As Riley attends a hockey camp, her emotions grapple with a revamped headquarters, complete with a Puberty Alarm and a mechanism that pushes negative memories to the back of her mind.
Inside Out 2 skillfully illustrates that emotions are not to be controlled or pushed aside but embraced and understood. The film’s climax, where Riley suffers a panic attack during a hockey game, is a poignant reminder that avoiding or trying to change one’s inherent emotions can lead to chaos. The resolution comes when Joy and Anxiety realise that Riley’s sense of self must integrate all her memories and emotions, both positive and negative.
Vehicle for self-reflection
While the cast, including Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke and Lewis Black deliver impeccable performances, the true star of Inside Out 2 is the audience’s self-reflection. The movie subtly nudges viewers to reconsider how they handle their emotions. The narrative does not just entertain, it educates, showing that the path to emotional well-being is not about eliminating anxiety or fear but understanding and coexisting with them.
Walking into Inside Out 2 with high expectations is a given. Pixar’s reputation precedes it. However, this film does not just meet those expectations, it blows them out of the water. The humour, the heartfelt moments and the relatability combine to create an experience that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. Viewers are reminded that life is an emotional mosaic and every piece, no matter how seemingly negative, has its place.
The inclusion of new characters like Bloofy, reminiscent of childhood TV favourites and heroic video game character Lance Slashblade, evokes nostalgia. These additions serve as anchors to Riley’s past, reinforcing the idea that all experiences shape who we are.
Emotive storytelling
Inside Out 2 is a masterpiece that goes beyond the boundaries of a typical animated film. It is a call to action for anyone who has ever felt overwhelmed by their emotions. The movie teaches that emotional health is not about control but about balance and acceptance. By the film’s end, viewers are left with a renewed sense of understanding and compassion towards themselves and their emotional complexities.
This movie is an experience. It is a heartfelt, humorous and profoundly insightful look into the human mind that will leave audiences not only entertained but also enlightened. Pixar has once again proven that they are the masters of blending humour with heartfelt storytelling, making Inside Out 2 a must-watch for anyone looking to go on a journey of self-discovery and emotional growth.
Inside Out 2 is currently screening in cinemas.
DIRECTOR: Kelsey Mann
CAST: Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black
E-VALUE: 9
ACTING: 9
PLOT: 9