Emotional unravelling

BLENDING high-class melodrama with a mysterious edge, The Trunk, directed by Kim Kyu-tae and written by Park Eun-young, is a haunting exploration of relationships, emotions and self-discovery. Starring Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo, the series adapts Kim Ryeo-ryeong’s acclaimed novel of the same name. At its core is a secretive marriage service and an enigmatic trunk that ties the characters’ fates together.
Main plot and characters
Seo plays Noh In-ji, an employee at NM (New Marriage), a company that orchestrates contract marriages. Ironically, In-ji’s own life is marked by deep solitude even as she lives with a “contract husband” each year. Gong Yoo takes on the role of
Han Jeong-won, a man who enters into one of these artificial unions in a desperate attempt to reconcile with his past. As the series progresses, their relationship evolves, revealing an emotional depth that draws viewers into their complicated journey of love, compassion, loneliness and redemption.
Quality storytelling
The show’s pacing is deliberate, giving ample time to introduce each character and their unique perspectives. This measured storytelling invites the audience to truly understand and empathise with the complexities of their motivations. Each episode exudes a dark, moody atmosphere that mirrors the characters’ inner turmoil. Interestingly, as the series approaches its conclusion and the characters find love and hope, the tone shifts to lighter colour gradients and brighter visuals reflect their emotional growth.
Strength and weakness
However, the storytelling is not without flaws. Certain episodes feel sluggish, with moments that may test the patience of viewers. Some scenes drag but perseverance is rewarded as the central love story unfolds. Watching Jeong-won gradually fall for In-ji is captivating, especially as he begins to stand by her during her struggles. This tender transformation is arguably the highlight of the series, showcasing the beauty of their evolving relationship.
The supporting cast also shines, particularly Jung Yun-ha as Seo-yeon. Her nuanced portrayal of emotions adds depth to the narrative. One standout moment is an intense fight scene between Seo-yeon and In-ji. Though messy and chaotic, the scene is a satisfying watch as both actress gave bold performances.
Creative insights
During a recent roundtable interview, the cast and director of The Trunk discussed the creative process and themes explored in the drama. Director Kyu-tae emphasised the story is not about delivering a specific message but rather about sparking thought and introspection on universal themes.
“I do not think I had a specific message I wanted to convey. Rather, when I first came across this script, it was very intriguing and interesting to see the somewhat odd relationships and psychology behind it,” Kyu-tae explained.
He elaborated the drama focuses into universal values such as relationships, love, communication and human connection.
“I think it is a drama that really poses a question about these universal values and it comes through the lines as well.”
Kyu-tae also reflected on the emotional depth of the story and expressed his hopes for the audience’s takeaway from the drama.
“I would also like this drama to bring out to our viewers how we can naturally accept solitude, loneliness and love for other people. I hope that message comes through in this drama.”
Overall, The Trunk is a mixed bag. While the pacing might deter some, fans of slow-burn mysteries and deeply emotional narratives will find it rewarding.
For those less drawn to the genre, Gong Yoo’s performance alone makes it worth a watch. He seamlessly inhabits his character, delivering yet another memorable portrayal. If you are looking for a series that dives into the complexities of human emotions, all wrapped in an enigmatic and visually striking package, The Trunk might just be your cup of tea.
The Trunk is available to watch on Netflix.
DIRECTOR: Kim Kyu-tae
CAST: Seo Hyun-Jin, Gong Yoo, Jung Yun-ha, Kim Dong-won, Uhm Ji-won
E-VALUE: 6
PLOT: 6
ACTING: 8