Emotional unravelling

Exploring love, mystery in slow-burn melodrama The Trunk

The story unfolds with a series of unexpected events and secrets after a mysterious trunk is discovered in a lake. – PICS BY NETFLIX

BLENDING high-class melodrama with a mysterious edge, The Trunk, directed by Kim Kyu-tae and written by Park Eun-young, is a haunting exploration of relationships, emotions and self-discovery. Starring Seo Hyun-jin and Gong Yoo, the series adapts Kim Ryeo-ryeong’s acclaimed novel of the same name. At its core is a secretive marriage service and an enigmatic trunk that ties the characters’ fates together. Main plot and characters Seo plays Noh In-ji, an employee at NM (New Marriage), a company that orchestrates contract marriages. Ironically, In-ji’s own life is marked by deep solitude even as she lives with a “contract husband” each year. Gong Yoo takes on the role of

Han Jeong-won, a man who enters into one of these artificial unions in a desperate attempt to reconcile with his past. As the series progresses, their relationship evolves, revealing an emotional depth that draws viewers into their complicated journey of love, compassion, loneliness and redemption.

Quality storytelling The show’s pacing is deliberate, giving ample time to introduce each character and their unique perspectives. This measured storytelling invites the audience to truly understand and empathise with the complexities of their motivations. Each episode exudes a dark, moody atmosphere that mirrors the characters’ inner turmoil. Interestingly, as the series approaches its conclusion and the characters find love and hope, the tone shifts to lighter colour gradients and brighter visuals reflect their emotional growth. Strength and weakness However, the storytelling is not without flaws. Certain episodes feel sluggish, with moments that may test the patience of viewers. Some scenes drag but perseverance is rewarded as the central love story unfolds. Watching Jeong-won gradually fall for In-ji is captivating, especially as he begins to stand by her during her struggles. This tender transformation is arguably the highlight of the series, showcasing the beauty of their evolving relationship. The supporting cast also shines, particularly Jung Yun-ha as Seo-yeon. Her nuanced portrayal of emotions adds depth to the narrative. One standout moment is an intense fight scene between Seo-yeon and In-ji. Though messy and chaotic, the scene is a satisfying watch as both actress gave bold performances.