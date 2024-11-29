Sprinkling holiday cheer with tantalising dishes

Roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, freshly baked salmon and grilled lamb barbecue are the usual highlights of Christmas buffets in Klang Valley hotels. These sumptuous cuisines are just a part of a whole range of local and international food. Suffice to say, there is something for everyone. There are a lot of options when it comes to buffets for Christmas and the Twixtmas period but to make it easy for you – here are three options of Christmas buffets to explore this year.

Back to 1920s @ Sunway Resort Hotel Indulge in delightful flavours of the 1920s at the Christmas of Good Taste buffet. The delicious buffet is in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts Boston at Sunset Terrace Restaurant in Sunway Resort Hotel. Inspired by the stylistic legacy of French illustrator George Barbier in the 1920s, the celebration reimagines the glamour of the bygone era.

Sunset Terrace recently unveiled a festive spread of old-world culinary finesse with vintage recipes such as cranberry-orange roast duckling, roast lamb, rolled turkey breast with cranberry and chestnut stuffing, chicken roulade with mushroom gravy, lamb shank pie and Christmas wreath salad. Tempting cuisines such as Salmon Coulibiac with Salmon Roe Butter Sauce, Pate en Croute and Prawn Tower took centre stage, prepared by head chef Afiq Matkhir and his team.

The accompanying live jazz music provided a pleasant ambience to the endless cuisines filled with classic desserts, ranging from the traditional yule logs, mincemeat pies and chocolate-flavoured Panettone to a plethora of vintage-style exquisite cakes and cookies.

The grand buffet was influenced by the French. The cuisines were not only a feast for eyes but the senses. Meanwhile, the desserts were crafted with sophistication.

Feast of flavours @ Sheraton Petaling Jaya The feast at Sheraton Petaling Jaya lives up to its name by serving a tapestry of flavours, crafted to delight every palate. The buffet features an array of Christmas Carvery Classics, including Citrus Apple Cider Roasted Turkey with Glazed Brussels Sprouts with its signature cranberry sauce and seafood selection such as fresh and raw oysters, tiger prawns and slipper lobster with a variety of dipping sauces, including zesty lemon and spicy chilli lime ginger.

The highlight of the spread is the Turducken, a combination of turkey, duck and chicken – all roasted with different flavours that are familiar to Malaysians. Speaking to theSun, chef Aizat Feisal said the taste reflects muhibbah. “We have incorporated three flavours. Turkey marinated with tandoori (Indian) stuffed with ayam percik (Malay) and duck with five spices (Chinese). We want our food to have the different flavours and we have incorporated (that) into into our Christmas celebration,” said Aizat.

The buffet also has a luxurious chartuerie spread featuring whole poached salmon, Turkey Marbre and a curated selection of truffle cheese, such as pecorino, gouda, variety of sushi cuisines and desserts such as Red Berries Royal Charlotte, White Coffee Cream with prune compote and caramel cream with nutmeg compote.

The Christmas Day dinner buffet was a generous spread of delectable dishes, from sushi to satay. The sumptuous dishes were satisfying and leaves a memorable taste!

Elegant spread of dessert @ Element Kuala Lumpur Get dazzled by an array of picture-perfect Christmas themed desserts in Trace at Element Kuala Lumpur. The Christmas dessert table is charming with festive desserts. From classic fruit cake, creme caramel, raspberry pannacotta, berry pavlova, chocolate or cheese mousse to classic fruit cakes with a moving toy train in the middle of the table.

The highlights of the A Starlit Christmas Buffet were the classic roasted turkey with orange and cranberry, fresh Salmon with Parmesan cream Espelette and Hyderabad lamb briyani with raita and chutney. The best thing about Trace is the open kitchen concept where you can see the being made freshly. The show-stopper grill station is crowd puller as visitors can see fresh meat being barbecued or grilled under big flames by the chef.

Next is the pasta station, where pastas such as marinara and aglio oglio are freshly prepared for each person. Another station serves local favourite asam laksa and other Malaysian dishes Then guests can finally cleanse their palate with ice cream from the rolled ice cream station. There is also plenty of local dishes for the traditional palates and other selections including fresh seafood, assorted charcuterie and cheese. Apart from lavish spread, the place evokes Christmas feel with festive decoration and the view from the 40th floor is unforgettable!