Eric Lin holds City Tour Concert with Swedish Music Moments

MALAYSIAN artiste Eric Lin conducted a City Tour Concert last weekend, reestablishing his connection to his roots and the Malaysian crowd.

The tour incorporated international hits from the Swedish music scene. Despite its small population size, Swedish artistes and music composers have produced a multitude of tunes many of us grew up with. In the concert, Lin treated the audience to some Swedish Music Moments via a medley of iconic songs by Swedish artistes Abba, Roxette, and Robyn.

Lin also invited Robert Lejon, deputy head of the Swedish Embassy in Malaysia, to join him on stage for a rendition of Avicii’s mega-hit Wake Me Up. When asked what brought the two together, Lin said that it was fate and a love for music.

“It’s fun and educational to think about where music comes from, what kind of different styles and contributions there are to the global music scene. Sweden has had a huge impact on pop and rock for the past decades and that’s fun to explore and combine with our culture and style” Lin said.

“Well I was a bit nervous to perform, I haven’t been on a stage since I was 17 but Lin and the band were so supportive and showered me with positive vibes. With all this positive energy what else could I do other than dust off my old guitar and get going,” added Lejon.

Kicking off the show, Lin performed his winning song from the Astro New Talent Singing Competition when he was 18 years old, titled Forgot How to Say I Love You. He continued with other significant songs from his musical journey, such as Shanghai Beach, He and She, Internal Injury, and his recent release The Next New Year.

Going ahead, Lin envisions a continuation of the tour and exploring pop culture, blending sounds from far away turning it into something personal reflecting his own music journey through tunes we all share and love.