Expanding authenticity

THE renowned Tangkak Beef Noodle House, which is celebrated for its decade-old legacy and mouthwatering dishes, has added another feather to its cap with the inauguration of its latest outlet in Berjaya Times Square. Bringing nearly 50 years of culinary tradition to the heart of Kuala Lumpur, this expansion signifies a significant stride within the halal restaurant community, promising an array of delectable options for food enthusiasts across the Klang Valley.
Legacy and tradition
Established in 1976 by Au Ah Kuang in the quaint town of Tangkak, Johor, the Tangkak Beef Noodle House inherits its rich heritage from its founder’s father, the original architect behind their iconic Hainanese beef noodle dish with a Malaysian twist. Through meticulous preservation of traditional flavours and recipes, the brand has evolved over the years to cater to the discerning palates of its ever-growing halal customer base.
Culinary excellence
At the heart of Tangkak Beef Noodle House’s success lies its commitment to culinary excellence. Utilising premium Australian Hereford beef sourced from farms adhering to the standards of animal welfare, the restaurant offers a diverse menu that caters to every palate. From succulent meat cuts like money belly, tendon, and stomach mix to customisable options such as homemade noodles, vermicelli or rice, patrons can enjoy a hearty bowl of beef noodle.
Community engagement and philanthropy
Beyond satisfying appetites, Tangkak Beef Noodle House remains deeply rooted in community engagement and philanthropy. The opening, graced by Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom and guests, saw the brand’s commitment to social responsibility through a generous donation of RM10,000 to OrphanCare. This noble gesture reflects the brand’s ethos of giving back and supporting initiatives focused on orphan care and child welfare.
Vision for the future
With the unveiling of its Berjaya Times Square outlet, Tangkak Beef Noodle House sets its sights on a future marked by expansion and growth. Director Au Ai Leen’s ambitious goal of establishing 50 outlets within the next five years underscores the brand’s dedication to sharing its culinary heritage with communities across Malaysia. As Tangkak Beef Noodle House continues to thrive, its legacy of authentic Malaysian delicacies remains an enduring testament to the power of tradition and taste.