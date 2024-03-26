Expanding authenticity

THE renowned Tangkak Beef Noodle House, which is celebrated for its decade-old legacy and mouthwatering dishes, has added another feather to its cap with the inauguration of its latest outlet in Berjaya Times Square. Bringing nearly 50 years of culinary tradition to the heart of Kuala Lumpur, this expansion signifies a significant stride within the halal restaurant community, promising an array of delectable options for food enthusiasts across the Klang Valley.

Legacy and tradition

Established in 1976 by Au Ah Kuang in the quaint town of Tangkak, Johor, the Tangkak Beef Noodle House inherits its rich heritage from its founder’s father, the original architect behind their iconic Hainanese beef noodle dish with a Malaysian twist. Through meticulous preservation of traditional flavours and recipes, the brand has evolved over the years to cater to the discerning palates of its ever-growing halal customer base.