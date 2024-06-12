Expand your culinary horizons at these five new restaurants

FOR many, it is common to stick to a familiar dining experience. We often find ourselves indulging in the same culinary delicacies, dining at the same restaurants out of convenience and financial prudence. There is also the added assurance of knowing what to expect. However, why not step outside of your comfort zone and try out these five new restaurants. Nong Geng Ji’s Pavilion outlets Nong Geng Ji’s new outlets at Pavilion Bukit Jalil and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur reflect the Hunan cultural essence with every dining experience, offering open and cosy dining concepts.

Customers can look to savour the signature menu in an open and comfortable set up at the Pavilion Bukit Jalil outlet. But for private family celebrations and group gatherings, customers can head over to the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur outlet. The Pavilion Kuala Lumpur outlet features three private dining rooms, two 10-seater rooms and one 12-seater lounge dining room, ensuring a comfortable and intimate environment for cosy celebrations with family and friends. Aside from privacy, the rooms come with an exclusive menu curated just for the outlet, guaranteeing a tailored and authentic Hunan dining experience for customers.

Its offerings include Nong Geng Ji’s signature roasted chicken, braised kampung chicken with golden abalones, steamed carp fish head with chopped chilli, mustard shrimps and braised duck in tea oil. For those who prefer milder flavours, non-spicy selections are available to suit more sensitive palattes. The options include beancurd skin with egg, steamed pork ribs with taro as well as sweet and sour chicken with pineapple. Eat Pizza @ Aeon Tebrau Known for its 25cm rectangular pizzas, Eat Pizza has made its footing in Malaysia, picking Johor as its first Malaysian outlet. Located at Aeon Tebrau in Johor Bahru, Eat Pizza is offering customers a range of over eight pizza flavours.

Customers can pick between the Sweet Bulgogi Pizza, Korean Edition Hawaiian Pizza and the Kimchi Bulgogi Pizza. Local customers are in luck as the Kimchi Bulgogi Pizza is a unique offering catered to the local palettes. Additionally, the menu features other items such as the hot spicy chicken, popcorn chicken and mac & cheese gochujang.

Seeing how well-received the outlet has been, Eat Pizza is looking forward to expanding to Kuala Lumpur. Customers in the Klang Valley may soon have the opportunity to try out this pizza parlour. Mesa on 51 @ Permata Sapura Tower If you are looking for something fancy, Mesa on 51 is your go-to! Mesa on 51 is an entertainment and dining destination at the Permata Sapura Tower, neighbouring the Petronas Twin Towers and KLCC Park.

The venue serves Spanish cuisine and has private dining rooms. The elegant Nikkei Lounge is equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual light technology and boosted by the Void sound system while the Terrace Bar offers covered and al fresco seating and panoramic views. Upon arriving, customers will get to indulge in a selection of Spanish tapas, paellas and picana steaks in the main or private dining rooms.

For an elegant view and entertaining time, they can head to the Nikkei Lounge which provides an unobstructed view of KLCC Park and the Petronas Twin Towers, accompanied by performances from local and international DJs. Meanwhile, the Terrace Bar allows customers to relax with their alcoholic drinks in the outdoor section or settle in comfortably in the covered area. Milk & Barley @ Berjaya Times Square Milk & Barley has cemented its presence in Malaysia, opening its first restaurant in Malaysia at Berjaya Times Square. The restaurant sets itself apart by combining freshness, customer interaction and community engagement.

Customers do not need to worry about the freshness as the pastries are made daily. None of them are carried over to the next day. As for the interaction aspect, the restaurant features Malaysia’s first self-serve milk station. Customers can pour fresh milk for themselves to complement their pastries, creating a fun and memorable experience for children and adults. Another element that differentiates the restaurant is its in-store countdown discount screens. Through the screens, customers are made aware of the discounts on selected items as closing time approaches.

Similarly to Eat Pizza, customers can look forward to more restaurants as Milk & Barley plans to open 10 more restaurants nationwide. Season Bakery @ Mount Austin Committed to celebrating the “Taste of Malaysia”, the bakery promotes local pastries such as pandan gula melaka swiss roll, original lapis, sambal ikan bilis bun and Season’s pandan chiffon cake.

New additions exclusive to Mount Austin, such as the original chocolate chip bites, mini Milo swiss roll and soya are available for purchase too. Its dedication to local flavours is also reflected in the bakery’s interior. In line with its five decades of history, the bakery showcases a concept that merges timeless heritage with modern styles.