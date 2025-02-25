theSun takes trip around central Vietnam, indulging in healing outdoor activities

FINDING tranquillity in today’s fast-paced world is not always easy. Given our hectic schedules and commitments, it can be hard to find time to reconnect with ourselves and the environment around us. Spiritual trips, therefore, are ideal as it presents us with the opportunity to immerse ourselves in mindfulness and growth. Hue City in Vietnam is among the destinations suitable for those seeking to embark on a spiritual trip. In conjunction with the Skechers recent D’Lites Hiker Healing trip, theSun had a chance to indulge in mindful activities that Hue City has to offer. Movement therapies at Alba Wellness Valley Resort Located 30km northwest of Hue City, the Alba Wellness Valley resort is famous for its wellness offerings, servicing a variety of health and well-being activities to guests.

theSun tried out two of its movement therapies upon checking in. The Walking meditation, which is among the programme’s highlights, was the first indulgence of the day. Scheduled around 7am, the session was the first effort to snatch guests away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The peaceful and calming nature of the practitioner’s mantras blended well with the surrounding greenery, allowing guests to connect with themselves mentally and spiritually with ease. More tranquillity was achieved with the Kundalini yoga session. Contrary to other forms of yoga, Kundalini’s purpose is to activate one’s Kundalini energy or shakti which is located at the base of the spine.

This form of yoga focuses on bringing this energy through chanting, singing, movements and breathing exercises in specific patterns. As this energy is awakened, a heightened state of awareness is achieved, proving the truth in its secondary name – the yoga of awareness. Considering the resort’s emphasis on yoga to key living, a generous amount of dedication and patience was spent on guests to realise their state of awareness and peace. Strolling along Huong River (Perfume River) Outside of the Alba Wellness Valley resort, tranquillity can be found along the walking streets of the Huong River, also known as the Perfume River. Situated on the southern bank of the Perfume River, the Nguyen Dinh Chieu Walking Street spans over 380m long, made for walking, sightseeing, relaxation, public art and street activities. Claustrophobia has no place here as there are no vehicles or nearby houses. There is an adequate space for walking too, suitable for a big group of tourists to roam around and indulge in the river’s fragrant smell that derives from the flowers that flow through the river.

Aside from its scent, the street stands out for the relief it offers to its guests. Once you step foot inside, it is easy to detach yourself from your capitalist worries. This is because the street is separated from urban life by a system of parks, which includes the University of Education Park, Phan Boi Chau Flower Garden and Tu Tuong Park. In between these parks are French architectural buildings used as art centres and museums. Accompanying them are food and leisure stores that offer tourists a taste of the local cuisine and fun.

Immersing in history at Imperial City of Hue Those seeking to get lost in history should pay a visit to the Imperial City of Hue. Designated as a Unesco World Heritage Site, this historical gem offers a glimpse into Vietnam’s royal past. One has the privilege of exploring the legacy of the Nguyen Dynasty through its vibrant palaces and intricate temples here. Some of the highlights inside include the Ngo Mon Gate, which is the grand entrance to the Imperial City. It features five entrances and an elaborate top.

Among others are Thai Hoa Palace, Imperial Citadel and Forbidden Purple City. The Thai Hoa Palace was the emperor’s throne room and was used for crucial state ceremonies. Imperial Citadel and Forbidden Purple City were where the emperors and their families used to live. But differing from the Imperial Citadel, Forbidden Purple City contains numerous architectural structures. Each of them has specific functions such as the Khon Thai Palace, which was the Queen’s residence and the Thai Binh Pavilion, the emperor’s reading venue. Jungle trekking at Bach Ma National Park The pride of the Hue people, the Bach Ma National Park is among the top attractions to try out in Hue City. The park is famous for its cascade waterfalls and lush forests, making it an ideal escape for nature lovers.

Together with Skechers, theSun explored the various sections of this 220 square kilometres national park. Our hiking experience first kicked off at the Bach Ma National Park Gate. Here, we were introduced to our English-speaking tour guide and were briefed on the different park zones. It then proceeded to our drive up to the Five Lake Cascades (Ngu Ho). This section is a series of five swimming holes and waterfalls, each reflecting the beauty of Ngu Ho Lake. Getting to each destination, however, can be rocky.

While easy navigation is promised at the first lake, a high amount of adaptability and flexibility is required at other sections such as lakes 2 and 4. The entrances there, for instance, are more narrow and steep. But the struggle is worth the climb as the view at the Rhododendron Waterfall is breathtaking. Upon conquering the five different lakes, the trail would lead to the summit of the Rhododendron Waterfall.

Having an altitude of 300m in height, one is able to witness and feel the park in all of its glory. The tiny crystal droplets of water, chilling air and lush foliage are all up for you to admire and indulge in. Secure footing Our trip, overall, was an enriching and fulfilling experience. That said, it was not without some hurdles as unforeseen circumstances presented themselves during our time in Hue City. The heavy downpour, for one, made it tricky to trek at Bach Ma National Park. Having a secure foundation that offers exceptional grip and stability is therefore advisable.

