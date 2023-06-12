A TRAILBLAZING presence in the exterior architecture sector, The One Steel Project (TOS) recently marked the opening of its newest showroom in Semenyih, Selangor.

Established in 2006, TOS has earned widespread acclaim for pushing the boundaries of innovation in the architectural landscape, showcasing a diverse portfolio that includes house glass extensions, distinctive roof designs, glass roofs, and the construction of mezzanine floors.

TOS has become synonymous with meticulous craftsmanship, actively contributing to the transformation of various spaces through renovations in gardens, balconies, and verandas.

The result is the creation of visually stunning and functionally optimized environments that exude a resort-like ambience.

Founder Joey Tan expressed the significance of the TOS exhibition space, highlighting the company’s commitment to pioneering outdoor spaces that seamlessly blend functionality with charming aesthetics.

During the event, Tan, recognised as a trailblazer in the architecture sector, took the opportunity during the event to share her remarkable journey as a female entrepreneur in an industry historically dominated by men.

Her narrative highlighted both the inherent challenges and successes encountered along the way, aligning seamlessly with the company’s core ethos encapsulated by “The 3Ds: We Direct, We Design, We Develop.”

The visionary entrepreneur, along with her dedicated team of 60 skilled technicians, consistently delivers cutting-edge solutions in the architecture industry, further solidifying TOS’s reputation for excellence.

The inauguration of the showroom was graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including Council Member of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Datuk Dr AT Kumararajah.

He commended Joey Tan as an inspirational figure setting exceptionally high standards in the field, underscoring her pivotal role in breaking barriers and reshaping the narrative of success in the industry.

As TOS continues to forge new frontiers in the architectural landscape, the recently opened showroom stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and the creation of captivating outdoor spaces.

For those eager to delve into TOS’s avant-garde offerings and explore the innovative world of exterior architecture, the company welcomes visitors to peruse their website at www.theonesteel.my.