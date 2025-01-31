Festive fashion accessories

New collections shine bright for CNY 2025

THIS Chinese New Year (CNY), brands such as Tomei, Puma, Love, Bonito, Bonia and Christian Louboutin feature dazzling collections. From jewellery steeped in cultural significance to modern fashion that blends nostalgia with luxury, here is a look at the must-haves for the Year of the Snake:







Tomei: Elegance in auspicious design Tomei celebrates the Year of the Snake with its 2025 Spring Festival Collection, embodying the themes of bountiful harvests, family prosperity and eternal vitality. Featuring five stunning series, the collection offers something for everyone. The Auspicious Snake Collection highlights the zodiac snake’s elegance, while the Glorious Culture by Tomei blends cultural motifs with Feng Shui elements. For heartfelt gifting, the Tomei Blissful Collection shines and the Tomei Fortune Collection invites financial blessings. Younger audiences will love the playful Tomei Chomel CNY Series. This year, Tomei also supports the lion dance’s Unesco candidacy with gold ang paos, charms and pendants, celebrating unity and tradition.

Puma: Nostalgic playfulness meets modern festivity Puma channels the fun of the classic 8-bit Snake Game in its SS25 Chinese New Year Collection. Vibrant colours, bold graphics and dynamic designs make this limited-edition collection a standout for festive and everyday wear. From RM139 to RM399, the range combines comfort and creativity for those who love fashion with a playful edge. This collection redefines CNY with a nostalgic twist that speaks to modern sensibilities.





Love, Bonito: Timeless elegance for the modern woman Love, Bonito ushers in the Year of the Snake with a CNY collection that blends elegance and practicality. Featuring luxurious fabrics and versatile designs, standout pieces include the Brocade High Waist Column Midi Skirt and the Brocade Mandarin Collar Trapeze Midaxi Dress. The exclusive Tossed Blooms print, inspired by peonies, adds a symbol of abundance across the collection. Families can coordinate with matching outfits, including the Lace Square Neck Fit & Flare Maxi Dress and father-son Broderie Relaxed Collared Shirts.





Bonia: Timepieces that define feminine sophistication Bonia debuts its Cristallo BNB10827 Collection, a luxurious ode to elegance and precision. Each of the five designs, from stainless steel to ion-plated rose gold features a mesmerising sunburst dial, crystal-embellished bezels and Roman numeral hour markers. Boasting water resistance and an ultra-slim Japanese quartz movement, these watches are as functional as they are stunning. Perfect for CNY celebrations, the Cristallo timepieces symbolise grace and timeless glamour, making them a thoughtful and stylish accessory for the season.



