Local brands put spin on tradition

FOR this season of Chinese New Year (CNY), Malaysian culinary innovators have transformed time-honoured traditions into mouthwatering experiences. The festivities have brought a delightful fusion of classic flavours and contemporary creativity, inviting families and friends to re-imagine cherished celebration customs. From classic dishes to innovative flavour combinations, these local establishments have crafted memorable moments that bridge generations, offering a tantalising blend of nostalgia and culinary adventure that captures the spirit of reunion and prosperity. Inside Scoop The local ice creamery has added a new twist to the well-loved Malaysian custom of yee sang with the introduction of Malaysia’s first Ice Cream Yee Sang. The new invention brings together the traditional components of yee sang with classic toppings and ice cream, putting a modern spin on a classic CNY dish. Also known as a “prosperity toss”, yee sang is not just a regular dish. It is a tradition that represents the bonds of harmony, blessing and prosperity. Though its origins are deeply rooted in the Chinese culture, it holds a unique place in the Malaysian culture and is celebrated by people of all walks of life during CNY. Inside Scoop’s spin on the classic pays homage to a cultural heritage with a playful, modern twist. Meant for sharing and to be enjoyed by adults and kids, Inside Scoop’s Ice Cream Yee Sang is available for a limited time only in selected outlets this CNY period.

Elevete This CNY, indulge in the art of gifting with a curated selection of festive treats by Elevate Patisserie. Ideal for sharing joy, showing appreciation and elevating celebrations, these hand-crafted delights combine tradition and innovation in every bite. Symbolising wealth and good fortune, the 11-inch tall Prosperity Madeleine Tower resembles a pineapple with 27 golden French pineapple madeleines, while the Lunar Delights Cookie Box is filled with an assortment of cookies common during the festive period such as pineapple tarts, peanut cookies and black sesame cookies. Similarly, the Lunar Luxe Treats Box has an assortment of macarons and choux au craquelin that is a fusion of festive flavours such as the Fatcarons that have yuzu, matcha mango, raspberry pistachio, pineapple tart and rose lychee. Additionally, there are the Lunar Treasures Tiffin filled with more festive favourites and the Lunar Golden Treasures that holds 18 premium pineapple tarts. KyoChon South Korea’s leading fried chicken brand has brought a new form of excitement for Malaysians with a Korean culinary collaboration. For the first time, KyoChon has teamed up with South Korea’s top ice cream brand Binggrae to create the ultimate Korean dining experience. Whether you are dreaming of Seoul’s vibrant food scene or simply want to indulge in a unique treat, this collaboration promises to deliver the best of South Korea’s flavours. During this festive season, KyoChon patrons will be able to enjoy the Melona Ice Cream with a juicy melon flavour and creamy texture and the Samanco Ice Cream filled with green tea-flavoured goodness.

Marrybrown Malaysia’s beloved homegrown halal quick service restaurant welcomes CNY with the return of its seasonal favourite Marrybrown Egg-stra Ong. Infused with salted egg flavours and enhanced with a touch of spice, the Egg-stra Ong menu is crafted to tantalise taste buds and create unforgettable dining moments when celebrating the joy of reunion and togetherness. Featuring a range of enticing options, customers can enjoy the Egg-stra Ong Mashed Bowl, Egg-stra Ong Spicy Burger Combo, Egg-stra Ong Chicken Combo, Egg-stra Ong Box Meal and five-piece Ong Bucket. Domino’s In the spirit of this auspicious season, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd’s (Domino’s) is unveiling the first of its kind pizza featuring a gold

coin-shaped crust with flavours for the CNY celebration. The all-new Golden Treasure Pizza comes in three variants — the Golden Salmon Pizza with Gold Coin Crust packed with premium salmon flakes, Golden Prawn Pizza with Gold Coin Crust topped with plump prawns and the Golden Popcorn Chicken Pizza loaded with juicy popcorn chicken. The Gold Coin Crust is topped with red cheddar cheese and filled with stuffed mozzarella cheese. All three variants are layered with Domino’s rich drizzle of creamy lobster-flavoured sauce, pineapple chunks and melted mozzarella, creating a harmony of flavours. Those who prefer a traditional option, the Golden Treasure Pizza is also available without the Gold Coin Crust. Complementing the Golden Treasure Pizza is the all-new Golden Four Chicken Drumettes in four tantalising flavours, namely Original, Honey Garlic with Crispy Fried Garlic, Oriental Orange with Sesame Seeds and Gochujang with Chilli Flakes. The Golden Treasure Pizza is available nationwide.