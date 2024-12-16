Celebrate Christmas by indulging in good food at these Klang Valley hotels

THE Christmas season is a time for joy, togetherness and indulgence in the most delectable festive feasts. From dazzling buffets to gourmet dining experiences, Kuala Lumpur’s hotels are pulling out all the stops to bring you unforgettable culinary celebrations. Here is a roundup of hotels offering festive holiday spreads to make your Christmas even more magical. Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur This holiday season, Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur enchants guests with its Glitz and Grand: A Glittery Holiday Dream, offering festive dining experiences across its restaurants – Thirty8, JP Teres and Poolhouse. At Thirty8, the Grand Feast on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day transforms the venue into a holiday wonderland. Expect highlights such as Tasmanian ocean trout Wellington, braised wagyu short ribs, freshly shucked oysters as well as sushi and sashimi platters.

Family-friendly festivities include carolling, Santa’s visit and a kids’ corner, all set against the stunning backdrop of the Petronas Twin Towers. Meanwhile, JP Teres takes you on a local culinary journey with specialities such as Rusuk Kepak Kambing Bakar Madu and an assortment of tandoori dishes while Poolhouse offers festive Korean BBQ beef short ribs and poolside charm to elevate your celebration.

M Resort & Hotel At the newly rebranded M Resort & Hotel in Petaling Jaya, Christmas begins with the tantalising aroma of its Gingerbread House, which is a visual treat and a treasure trove of edible goodies such as cherry forest log cake, orange poppyseed cake and handcrafted bonbons. For an opulent dining experience, Indulge Coffee House offers a spread featuring premium seafood on ice, golden jumbo roasted chicken, buttery beef Wellington and an herb-brushed rack of lamb. Take your palate on a global journey with dishes such as seafood paella, BBQ baby back ribs, lamb briyani, Mongolian stir fry and spiced cuttlefish. Finish with decadent desserts, including yule logs, mince pies and a chocolate fountain guaranteed to delight kids and adults alike.

Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown On Dec 21 and 24, savour the Christmas Dinner Buffet at Quan’s Kitchen. The Christmas Roast Station features five spice salt-baked whole salmon, roasted char siew prime rib, roasted whole chicken and honey glazed loaf and chestnut stuffing. For seafood enthusiasts, the BBQ Live Station serves up freshly grilled squid, prawns and crab, paired with corn on the cob. For Christmas Lunch Buffet on Dec 22 and 25, try the rich and tangy flavours of assam pedas oxtail or enjoy the cheese and chicken loaf sandwich, ideal for a festive midday treat. Do not miss the Croffle Station, offering a selection of sweet and savoury toppings to customise your croissant-waffle hybrid. Alternatively, raise a toast to the season with cocktails inspired by holiday flavours at Jann. Santa’s Secret Sips features the Tropical Christmas Twist, a creamy and refreshing blend with pineapple juice and vanilla syrup, topped with cream. Otherwise, enjoy a festive Afternoon Tea Set at Lady Yi’s Tea House, featuring seasonal treats and a blend of traditional and modern flavours.

Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur Located in Bukit Jalil, Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur invites diners to revel in its Friends, Family, Festivity & Fun dining experience throughout December. Kuang’s offers a festive Western menu crafted to evoke nostalgia and warmth, served as elegant platters or hearty buffets, depending on the group size. Highlights include succulent roast chicken, roasted beef tenderloin, grilled freshwater prawns, pan-fried fish fillet and premium grilled abalone.

The Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur The Grand Millennium Kuala Lumpur invites guests to celebrate the festive season with a delightful variety of experiences under the theme “Discover the World of Millennium This Christmas”. From indulgent buffets at The Mill Cafe featuring global flavours such as New York-style roasted turkey and New Zealand-inspired dishes to refined Cantonese dining at Lai Ching Yuen with exquisite dim sum and festive set menus, there are multiple options for everyone. Families can enjoy engaging activities such as gingerbread decorating workshops and balloon twisting while Bistro 160 sets the stage for unforgettable Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, complete with music, festive treats and a countdown party in the heart of Bukit Bintang.

W Kuala Lumpur W Kuala Lumpur brings its signature flair with its Made the List dining experiences. At Flock, the focus is on communal dining experience while Deck the Table offers multi-course meals ideal for intimate gatherings. The Sleigh the Eve Buffet on Christmas Eve features succulent roasts and gourmet holiday treats. Christmas Day’s Unwrapped Brunch its signature turducken (boneless chicken, duck and turkey stuffed into each other) as well as other seasonal delights, promising bold and unforgettable flavours to celebrate the holiday spirit.