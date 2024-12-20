Festive sips

Drinks to make your Christmas extra heart-warming

CHRISTMAS is a season cherished for traditions and joy and the right drink can set the perfect mood. From classic drinks to unique ones, here is a selection of eight holiday beverages that promise to bring comfort and cheer to your celebrations. Mulled apple cider A classic festive favourite, mulled apple cider fills the room with the scent of cinnamon and cloves, embodying the essence of Christmas. Its warm, spiced profile makes it a delightful companion for cold nights. Ingredients 4 cups apple cider 2 cinnamon sticks 4 cloves 2 star anise 1 orange, sliced 2 tablespoons honey (optional) Instructions 1. In a saucepan, combine apple cider, cinnamon sticks, cloves, star anise and orange slices. 2. Simmer on low heat for 15–20 minutes, allowing the flavours to infuse. 3. Sweeten with honey if desired, then strain and serve warm.

Hot chocolate Rich, creamy and indulgent, hot chocolate is the ultimate winter treat. Add marshmallows or whipped cream for a festive touch, or spike it with a splash of peppermint extract for a holiday twist. Ingredients 2 cups whole milk 2 tablespoons cocoa powder 2 tablespoons sugar 50g dark chocolate, chopped Whipped cream or marshmallows (optional) Instructions 1. In a small saucepan, whisk together milk, cocoa powder and sugar over medium heat.

2. Stir in chopped chocolate and continue to whisk until extra smooth and creamy. 3. Serve hot, topped with whipped cream or marshmallows.

Gingerbread latte Capture the essence of gingerbread cookies in a cosy cup. This spiced latte blends the flavours of molasses, cinnamon and nutmeg for a drink that screams Christmas. Ingredients 1 cup strong brewed coffee 1 cup milk 1 tablespoon molasses ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg Whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon (optional) Instructions 1. Heat milk, molasses, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a saucepan until warm (do not boil). 2. Froth the milk mixture using a whisk or frother. 3. Pour brewed coffee into a mug, top with the spiced milk, and garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Eggnog No Christmas drink lineup is complete without eggnog. This creamy, custard-like beverage is rich and comforting, with just a hint of nutmeg. Ingredients 4 cups whole milk 4 egg yolks ½ cup sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg Instructions 1. In a saucepan, heat milk over medium-low heat. 2. Whisk egg yolks and sugar until pale and creamy. Gradually add the hot milk to the yolk mixture, whisking constantly. 3. Return the mixture to the saucepan and heat gently until slightly thickened. 4. Stir in vanilla and nutmeg, then chill or serve warm with a splash of bourbon or rum if desired.

Wassail A traditional spiced punch, wassail combines apple cider and citrus with a hint of warming spices. Its name, derived from an Old English toast, perfectly captures the spirit of celebration. Ingredients 4 cups apple cider 1 cup orange juice 1 tablespoon lemon juice 2 cinnamon sticks 4 cloves 1 star anise 1 apple and 1 orange, sliced Instructions 1. Combine all ingredients in a large pot and bring to a gentle simmer. 2. Let it steep for 20–30 minutes to infuse flavours. 3. Strain and serve warm, garnished with apple or orange slices.

Apple cider slushies For those celebrating Christmas in warmer climates, apple cider slushies provide a refreshing take on holiday drinks, blending icy coolness with spiced sweetness. Ingredients 4 cups apple cider 1 cinnamon stick 1 tablespoon lemon juice Ice cubes Instructions 1. Freeze apple cider in an ice tray overnight. 2. Blend frozen apple cider cubes with lemon juice and a few fresh ice cubes until slushy. 3. Pour into a glass and garnish with a cinnamon stick.

Peppermint hot cocoa A festive twist on classic hot chocolate, peppermint hot cocoa is a kid-friendly favourite that combines the sweetness of chocolate with a refreshing minty kick. Ingredients 2 cups milk 2 tablespoons cocoa powder 2 tablespoons sugar 50g dark chocolate, chopped ½ teaspoon peppermint extract Crushed candy canes for garnish Instructions 1. Heat milk, cocoa powder and sugar in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until smooth. 2. Add the chopped chocolate and whisk until melted. 3. Stir in the peppermint extract. 4. Serve hot, topped with whipped cream and crushed candy canes.