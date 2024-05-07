Freshen up with these delicious concoctions

WHETHER you are a caffeine addict or a wine connoisseur, there is always something new to tickle your fancy. To save you time browsing at supermarket aisles, theSun has compiled a list of the latest offerings in the market:
Kopiko Creamy Latte
Kopiko’s latest innovation Kopiko Creamy Latte has a creamy and smooth texture paired with a luscious aroma, living up to its tagline “Kopi Creamy Sedap Wangi”. Made from coffee beans grown on fertile volcanic soil and blended with high-quality milk, Kopiko Creamy Latte offers a rich, creamy and silky-smooth coffee with a distinctive, luscious aroma.
Whether consumed hot or cold and with the option to enjoy it with preferred toppings, this versatile brew is designed to be the ultimate mid-day pick me-up, to refresh and re-energise during a busy day or break time.
Nespresso Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer collection
Nespresso has launched its Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer collection with refreshing iced coffee drinks featuring new limited-edition flavours and exquisitely designed accessories. Complete with recipes made to evoke sun-drenched days, the collection comes in a mood-boosting colour palette selected in collaboration with Pantone. Inspired by lavish destinations such as the French Riviera, the Greek Islands and the Balkan Peninsula, the colourful summer collection is designed to smell, taste and look like a dream summer holiday. Nespresso enlisted the colour experts at the Pantone Colour Institute to create a sensorial palette that echoes iconic Mediterranean seaside towns.
Fernleaf MultiGrain+ Formulated Milk Powder
Fernleaf’s latest MultiGrain+ Formulated Milk Powder for children combines the goodness of milk with three types of grains — wheat, rice and corn. Consuming milk with grains not only support the feeling of satiety between meals but also furnishing important nutrients crucial for children’s growth and development. For children to grow tall and strong, Fernleaf MultiGrain+ also contains the important nutrients needed for children’s growing-up years, such as five times DHA, calcium, protein as well as 18 vitamins and minerals.
Chilean wine from Hacienda Araucano
Resorts World Genting recently introduced its new house wine from Hacienda Araucano, a winery located near Lolol in the Colchagua Valley, marking the first time a Chilean wine has been selected. This vineyard, renowned for its cooling Pacific Ocean breezes, produces premium wines that have garnered international acclaim. The new house wines include Araucano Reserva Cabernet Sauvignom, Humo Blanco Lolol Valley Chardonnay and Une Rose Sparkling Wine.
VGrains with enhanced formula MindVPro
The new MindVPro spotlights the combination of Cordyceps Militaris, Palm Tocotrienol, Tiger Milk Mushroom, delivering three times higher lutein compared with the previous formulation, a potent antioxidant-proven to maintain eye, brain and skin health to help children. This formula has antioxidants, neuroprotection, eye protection and 18 types of grains, which promote phytonutrients that will assist parents to protect their children’s health, which may be impacted due to extended screen times, lesser outdoor play, unhealthy eating habits and reduced interactions.