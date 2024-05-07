Freshen up with these delicious concoctions

WHETHER you are a caffeine addict or a wine connoisseur, there is always something new to tickle your fancy. To save you time browsing at supermarket aisles, theSun has compiled a list of the latest offerings in the market:

Kopiko Creamy Latte

Kopiko’s latest innovation Kopiko Creamy Latte has a creamy and smooth texture paired with a luscious aroma, living up to its tagline “Kopi Creamy Sedap Wangi”. Made from coffee beans grown on fertile volcanic soil and blended with high-quality milk, Kopiko Creamy Latte offers a rich, creamy and silky-smooth coffee with a distinctive, luscious aroma.

Whether consumed hot or cold and with the option to enjoy it with preferred toppings, this versatile brew is designed to be the ultimate mid-day pick me-up, to refresh and re-energise during a busy day or break time.

Nespresso Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer collection

Nespresso has launched its Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer collection with refreshing iced coffee drinks featuring new limited-edition flavours and exquisitely designed accessories. Complete with recipes made to evoke sun-drenched days, the collection comes in a mood-boosting colour palette selected in collaboration with Pantone. Inspired by lavish destinations such as the French Riviera, the Greek Islands and the Balkan Peninsula, the colourful summer collection is designed to smell, taste and look like a dream summer holiday. Nespresso enlisted the colour experts at the Pantone Colour Institute to create a sensorial palette that echoes iconic Mediterranean seaside towns.