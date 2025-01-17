One of the ways to reduce food waste is to creatively use every part of an ingredient.

As we all know, fruits, vegetables and nuts are packed with nutrients. They are often used in cooking, but their unwanted bits – skin, shell, stem, leaves, seeds and roots – end up in the rubbish bin.

However, with a bit of clever thinking, these underappreciated parts can be used to make sauces, broth or even chips.

Sunway Le Cordon Bleu executive chef and cuisine chef instructor Stephane Frelon, who has 35 years of culinary experience and worked in restaurants in France and Canada, uses every part of an ingredient, ensuring it does not go to waste.

“I use everything from A to Z from a vegetable. For example, from soybeans, we extract soy milk, tofu, and tempeh, while the dry leftover parts, we can cook or transform into meat substitutes,” said Frelon.

From hazelnut, oil is extracted, whereas skin and crumble can be turned into something edible.