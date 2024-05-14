  1. Entertainment & Lifestyle

Fuel up with a satisfying express lunch

Quick eats under 40 minutes, focusing on speed, variety and quality

Thashine Selvakumaran
Starter buffet counter allows guests to pick their own choice of starters and salads.

MERCURE Kuala Lumpur Glenmarie has launched a new dining experience aimed at those seeking a quick and satisfying lunch without compromising on taste or variety. The Express Lunch, available on weekdays from 12.00pm to 2.30pm (excluding public holidays), offers a semi-buffet format featuring starter and dessert stations alongside a selection of main courses.

What is on offer?

The Express Lunch starts with chef’s soup of the day, followed by seven main course options, including chicken schnitzel, pan-fried salmon, grilled chicken quesadilla, fetuccini mushroom alfredo, chicken salami Monte Cristo, black pepper beef udon and creamy salted egg chicken. Prices range from RM32+ per person on Monday to RM39+ per person from Tuesday to Friday. Additionally, there is a “buy 5, get 1 free” offer valid Tuesday to Friday for dine-in customers.

$!Dessert truck at Warna, Mercure Kuala Lumpur.
Quick and convenient

General manager Fariz Victor emphasises the lunch’s focus on speed, variety and quality, ensuring diners are served promptly without compromising on freshness. With a commitment to serving each dish in less than 40 minutes, the Express Lunch caters to individuals, group gatherings and corporate lunches.

Mercure Kuala Lumpur Glenmarie’s Express Lunch is a no-nonsense dining option that offers a quick, varied and affordable meal experience for busy weekday diners. With its semi-buffet format and diverse menu options, it is a convenient choice for those looking to enjoy a satisfying lunch without sacrificing taste or quality.