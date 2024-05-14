Fuel up with a satisfying express lunch

MERCURE Kuala Lumpur Glenmarie has launched a new dining experience aimed at those seeking a quick and satisfying lunch without compromising on taste or variety. The Express Lunch, available on weekdays from 12.00pm to 2.30pm (excluding public holidays), offers a semi-buffet format featuring starter and dessert stations alongside a selection of main courses.

What is on offer?

The Express Lunch starts with chef’s soup of the day, followed by seven main course options, including chicken schnitzel, pan-fried salmon, grilled chicken quesadilla, fetuccini mushroom alfredo, chicken salami Monte Cristo, black pepper beef udon and creamy salted egg chicken. Prices range from RM32+ per person on Monday to RM39+ per person from Tuesday to Friday. Additionally, there is a “buy 5, get 1 free” offer valid Tuesday to Friday for dine-in customers.