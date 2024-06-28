Fun heist caper

LIFT takes the classic heist genre and injects it with a fresh, comedic twist, proving that sometimes, it is okay to root for the bad guys, especially when they are stealing from villains.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, known for his work on The Italian Job and Straight Outta Compton, this film is a light-hearted journey through the skies and across Europe, filled with fast-paced action and clever plot twists.

Kevin Hart stars as Cyrus, the charismatic leader of a mismatched crew of thieves. With his usual charm and humour, Hart brings a likeable quality to Cyrus, making it easy to cheer for his morally ambiguous escapades.

The film’s central plot, stealing a shipment of gold to thwart a billionaire’s evil scheme turns this band of criminals into modern-day Robin Hoods.

Rogues gallery

The heist crew is a delightful mix of specialists, each bringing their unique skills to the table. Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Abby, an Interpol agent with a complicated past with Cyrus. Her transformation from an uptight agent to a rogue operative is both amusing and thrilling. Sam Worthington’s Huxley adds the perfect amount of tension as Abby’s stern superior, whose blind ambition sets the stage for the climactic showdown.

Vincent D’Onofrio is Denton, the master of disguise, Úrsula Corberó is the daring pilot Camila, Billy Magnussen is the safecracker Magnus, and Yun Jee Kim is the tech-savvy hacker Mi-Sun, all bringing their A-game to pull off a hesit of a lifetime. Jacob Batalon is N8, the NFT artist and Jean Reno as Jorgenson, the cold-hearted villain, round out the cast with memorable performances and great chemistry that keep the audience engaged.

Sky-high stunts

The film’s high point, literally and figuratively, is the mid-air heist. The intricate planning, the nerve-wracking execution and the inevitable complications make for a thrilling sequence that showcases Gray’s knack for action.

The idea of stealing gold bars from a commercial airliner using a private jet is as absurd as entertaining. The visual effects and cinematography capture the tension and excitement, making viewers feel like they are part of the heist.

Humour is sprinkled throughout the film, balancing the action and keeping the tone light. Hart’s comedic timing is impeccable, providing much-needed levity during tense moments. The banter between the crew members, especially during the heist, adds a layer of fun to the proceedings, making the audience root for their success even more.

Fun factor

The plot is straightforward, the characters are likeable but not deeply developed and the stakes, while high, never feel too serious. It is a movie that is perfect for a casual weekend viewing.

Critics might argue that the film lacks depth or that its humour sometimes undercuts the tension, but that is missing the point. Lift does not try to be a thought-provoking masterpiece, it embraces its role as a fun, escapist comedy. The modern Robin Hood angle gives it a refreshing twist, making it more than just another heist movie.

Lift is streaming on Netflix.