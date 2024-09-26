Fusing fashion with interior design

PAINT maker AkzoNobel has launched the new Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo, featuring a collaboration with fashion designer Shanell Harun that fused fashion and interior design.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of Shanell’s fashion collection, which integrated the rich colours of Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo into couture. This collaboration demonstrated the harmonious relationship between colour and fashion, illustrating how Dulux’s palette can inspire creativity both in living spaces and on the runway.

Each outfit in Shanell’s collection incorporates a unique hue inspired by the Proud Colour Story and Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo.

The Proud Colour Story, part of Dulux’s Colour Futures 2025, celebrated the richness of diverse cultures, offering hues that encourage people to reconnect with their heritage. These warm, grounded colours reflect a sense of belonging and individuality, ideal for creating spaces and fashion that feel personal and homely.

“With the new Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo, we are redefining the concept of luxury in homes through the lens of high fashion. This collaboration with Shanell reflects how Dulux is elevating the colours of Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo into the elegance and grandeur of the fashion world,” said AkzoNobel Malaysia head of commercial Craig Tham.

The new Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo is developed with unique HD Colour Technology and antioxidant properties, bringing colours to life while keeping walls looking vivid and fresh for longer. The product has anti-bacterial, anti-mould and anti-fungus benefits, contributing to an overall healthier indoor environment.

“Our goal is to provide homeowners with products that not only bring rich colours and a perfect finish to their walls but also enhance their personal style with an elegant and sophisticated touch. In essence, we want to help homeowners ‘luxe up their life’ with the new Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo,” added Tham.

New Dulux Ambiance Pearl Glo is available in a selection of more than 2,000 colour palettes for interior spaces.