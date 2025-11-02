K-POP royalty G-Dragon is back with a new album Ubermensch, slated for release on Feb 25.

The 38-year-old’s album will feature eight tracks, including prior releases Power and Home Sweet Home that features Big Bang members Taeyang & Daesung.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-Yong, first debuted as the leader of K-pop’s biggest YG band Big Bang in 2006. Other members include TOP, Seungri, Daesung and Hyunseung, at that time.

In 2019, youngest member Seungri left the band following involvement in the Burning Sun scandal and then in 2023, TOP confirmed his exit from Big Bang via Instagram comments, leaving the group with three remaining members.

G-Dragon began his solo career in 2009 with the release of his first album Heartbreaker. With chart-topping albums such as Coup D’Etat (2013), EPs One of a Kind (2012) and Kwon Ji Yong (2017) under his belt, the new album is definitely a treat for fans.

Nicknamed “idol of idols”, G-Dragon’s influence naturally expands to fashion after he became Chanel’s first-ever Asian global ambassador in 2016.

Attesting to his influence in the sartorial scene, the dandy personality made headlines in 2025 after appearing on the cover of Vogue Korea and sitting front row at the Chanel Spring-Summer 2025 Haute Couture Show.

He also performed at Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes 2025, a French charity concert, on Jan 23 in Paris, France. The concert also included performances from A-listers such as Blackpink’s Rose, BTS’s J-Hope, Big Bang’s Taeyang, Katy Perry, John Legend and more.

Fans of G-Dragon can pre-save the album via G-Dragon’s website, Spotify and Apple Music.