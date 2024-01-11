K-POP star G-Dragon has returned to music, debuting his single Power as part of his partnership with Galaxy Corporation and independent record label Empire.

A high-energy K-pop record, the electrifying track marks the idol’s first release since his 2017 self-titled EP Kwon Ji Yong.

“Power manifests the essence of music. I express myself through music. This marks the beginning of a new era and I hope to inspire people who listen to my music,” said the idol.

He wrote the tune with Tommy “TB Hits” Brown, Theron Thomas and Steven Frank.

The singer, who is the leader of Big Bang, established himself as a solo act in 2009, releasing his debut record Heartbreaker to acclaim, which topped Korea’ Gaon chart. A few years later, his debut solo EP One of a Kind topped the Billboard World Albums, led by singles such as That XX and Crayon.

He has since gained over 2 billion career streams and worked with artistes such as Diplo, Baauer, Missy Elliott, Boys Noize, Skrillex and Sky Ferreira.

Southeast Asia constitutes a significant portion of his audience, with Indonesia ranking as his largest fanbase, followed by Malaysia at third.

The 36-year-old also ventured into fashion, creating his coveted streetwear brand Peaceminusone and shot for brands such as Chanel, Nike and BMW. In addition to clothes and music, he is creating a perfume with French perfumer Frederic Malle this year and has launched Justpeace, a charity foundation to combat substance abuse in South Korea.