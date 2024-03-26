G2000 launches new store and Spring Summer 2024 collection

G2000, the retailer known for its workwear and lifestyle fashion, recently launched its newest store at The Exchange TRX mall in Kuala Lumpur. The opening was officiated by G2000 Malaysia general manager YH Cheong and celebrated personalities Kenneth Ma and Karl Ting who showcased the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection.

G2000’s commitment to diversity and innovation was evident as it redefined Asian apparel retail by expanding its reach across Asia and the Middle East. With a focus on providing the perfect fit for every individual, the brand sets new trends in the fashion industry.