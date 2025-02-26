$!Game-changing local cosmetics, skincare

Homegrown beauty products

BEAUTY is a form of self-care and personal expression. The products we choose play a vital role in our daily lives, be it a skincare product that nurtures our complexion or cosmetics that enhance our features. While international brands have long dominated the industry, homegrown Malaysian beauty brands are proving that high-quality and effective products can be found right in our backyard. Supporting local brands not only helps the economy but also empowers entrepreneurs who create products tailored to the needs of Malaysians. With sustainable practices and a deep understanding of regional skincare concerns, these brands deserve a spotlight. Among them, these four brands have emerged in the local beauty industry, offering skincare that is effective and ethically crafted. Chuck’s Founded by social media influencer Jane Chuck in 2019, Chuck’s is a movement that promotes self-love and confidence. Known for its aesthetically pleasing packaging and gentle yet effective formulations, Chuck’s caters to those who believe in simple, feel-good skincare. One of the brand’s best-selling products is the Self Love For All Honey Cream, a deeply hydrating moisturiser infused with 42% royal jelly extract. Designed to soothe and repair the skin barrier, this lightweight yet nourishing cream has become a favourite among beauty lovers. Chuck’s also gained popularity with its Let’s Glow Honey Sheet Mask, which delivers an instant boost of hydration with ingredients that are safe and effective. With its clean formulations and emphasis on self-care, Chuck’s has built a loyal following that relates to its message, which is skincare should be fun, fuss-free and empowering.

Ulu Soleil Founded by husband-and-wife duo Dan McLean and Sophia Khan, Ulu Soleil was born from their shared love for the road less taken and a deep passion for nature-inspired beauty. Despite coming from backgrounds unrelated to skincare, their journey led them to create an island-loving body care brand that celebrates uniqueness and embraces the natural beauty of human skin. At the heart of Ulu Soleil is all about simplicity and sustainability. Every product is crafted with the finest ingredients, focusing on creating body care that genuinely works while being kind to skin and the planet. With a strong emphasis on inclusivity and diversity, the brand promotes a vision of beauty that defies traditional norms, encouraging everyone to embrace their individuality. Ulu Soleil is proudly planet-conscious, with a sustainable production process from start to finish, using eco-friendly packaging that reduces environmental impact. The brand is also cruelty-free, ensuring kindness to all living beings. Made locally in Malaysia, Ulu Soleil champions the use of native ingredients, creating body care that not only nourishes the skin but also supports local communities.

Handmade Heroes When it comes to natural beauty, Handmade Heroes stands out as a game-changer in Malaysia’s skincare scene. Founded in 2013 by Lim Cai Jin and Lynsey Lim, the brand takes pride in using all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free ingredients. Inspired by traditional remedies and botanical healing, Handmade Heroes creates skincare that is as kind to the skin as it is to the environment. The brand is best known for its Cocolicious Luscious Lip Scrub, an exfoliating lip treatment made with coconut sugar and avocado oil that is designed to keep lips soft and supple. Another standout is the Australian Pink Clay Mask, which detoxifies the skin while boosting radiance. Handmade Heroes’s commitment to clean beauty has earned it a strong following, with customers appreciating its affordability and effectiveness. By combining natural ingredients with innovative formulations, Handmade Heroes emphasises that conscious beauty can be luxurious and accessible.

Desi Rose Cosmetics Founded by twin sisters Suvikha and Sucndra Anand Kumar, Desi Rose Cosmetics has been setting a remarkable example in championing diversity and inclusivity within Malaysia’s beauty scene. Born from a desire to see better representation for brown skin tones, Desi Rose is a cosmetics brand that caters to the wide range of skin tones often overlooked in mainstream beauty. At its core, Desi Rose is all about celebrating individuality and empowering everyone to feel seen and beautiful. The brand offers brown girl-friendly products that enhance and complement deeper skin tones, ensuring makeup lovers no longer have to struggle to find shades that suit them perfectly. Beyond its focus on inclusivity, Desi Rose remains committed to ethical beauty, every product is cruelty-free and vegan, reflecting the founders’ dedication to kindness and sustainability. With its bold colours and empowering message, Desi Rose Cosmetics continues to break barriers, giving brown-skinned beauties the representation they deserve in the local beauty industry.

Perfume Factory Perfume Factory, founded in 2024 by two fragrance enthusiasts, is reshaping Malaysia’s perfume scene by making luxury scents accessible to everyone. Located in Central Market, Kuala Lumpur, the brand offers a personalised fragrance experience where customers can create their own signature scent or recreate a favourite designer perfume. The process is simple. Customers walk in, consult with a perfume expert and have their chosen fragrance blended on the spot. Using high-quality materials, including fragrance oils sourced from France, Perfume Factory ensures each perfume offers long-lasting wear, with scents lasting up to 12 hours on the skin and even longer on clothes.