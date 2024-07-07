Gamuda Luge Gardens ignites excitement

‘Eye of Gardens’ recognised by Malaysia Book of Records as tallest and largest Ferris wheel in a theme park

(From left) Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur operations manager Joshua Morris, Gamuda Land executive director Datuk Abdul Sahak, Amirudin, Ambrin, Local Government and Tourism Exco Datuk Ng Suee Lim and Gamuda Land CEO Chu Wai Lune officiating the opening of Gamuda Luge Gardens with the GL Play Squad mascots.

THE newly launched Gamuda Luge Gardens, a new tourism attraction located in the popular Gamuda Gardens township, features a variety of attractions designed for family fun, including the renowned Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur and the family friendly FunPark and waterplay attraction, Big Bucket Splash. Leisure and entertainment hub The launch of Gamuda Luge Gardens signifies a new era of excitement at the township, with the unveiling of two new attractions, signifying the full operations of FunPark. These include the Ferris wheel “Eye of Gardens”, recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the tallest and largest Ferris wheel in a theme park, and the thrilling Vroomerang ride. With these additions, FunPark now offers a complete experience, complementing its existing attractions: Jellycup Twist, Fruity Frenzy, Jumpshot, Carousel, and the 10,000-square-foot Big Bucket Splash waterplay area. Eye of Gardens stands as an iconic landmark, soaring to a height of 50 metres. Offering panoramic views of the township’s lush surroundings, visitors can ascent aboard the tallest Ferris wheel in a theme park, capturing breathtaking views of Gamuda Gardens. Adjacent to the Eye of Gardens, Vroomerang awaits thrill-seekers, promising an adrenaline-fuelled experience. This turntable coaster ride whirls and twists along a 10m-high track, ensuring moments of excitement and exhilaration for all. Adding to the excitement, Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur, celebrated for its gravity-fuelled luge rides, announces the upcoming launch of its Hyfly, the first-in-Malaysia dualling zipline, set to debut by the end of 2024, further enhancing the array of attractions at Gamuda Luge Gardens. With this addition, Gamuda Luge Gardens remained poised to meet its annual visitorship of 720,000.

“We are bringing an innovation that will elevate the standard of entertainment even further with our upcoming zipline project HyFly, with the aim to enhance the overall experience and ensuring that every visit to our adventure park is truly unforgettable,” says Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur general manager Gavin Barnes. With the opening of Gamuda Luge Gardens, GL Play is reintroducing beloved characters as the all-new GL Play Squad. Formerly known as SplashMania Waterpark’s Splash Squad, Zoomi the Orangutan, Omba’ King the Dugong, Swaggy B the Sun Bear, and Max the Otter will now serve as mascots for GL Play’s various locations and offerings. In this new role, they embody the spirit of fun and adventure, embarking on exciting escapades across Gamuda Land townships. The Atrium: Elevating vibrancy of Gamuda Luge Gardens As FunPark and Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur ignite the excitement within Gamuda Luge Gardens, the next chapter unfolds with The Atrium. This mixed-use development plot located adjacent to Skyline Luge and FunPark will be unveiled in phases, with a diverse tenant mix comprising F&B, retail, entertainment, and more, to cater to the thriving community at Gamuda Gardens and its surrounding vicinity. Envisioned as a fully pedestrianised space, The Atrium harmonises with the bustling foot traffic from FunPark and Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur, featuring an open-space layout conducive to relaxation and exploration. Adding to the appeal, The Atrium will house an extension of the fun components, including an indoor theme park and a variety of F&B outlets.