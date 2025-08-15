Perak police arrest 546 in drug bust, seize RM280,000 in narcotics

IPOH: Police arrested 546 individuals for suspected drug abuse and seized various types of drugs and goods worth RM284,347.30 in a three-day operation, codenamed Op Tapis Khas, which began on Aug 11 in Perak.

State police Chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said those arrested comprised 536 men and 10 women aged between 19 and 65, and they included 22 foreigners, involving four Indonesians, two Thais, five Myanmarese, one Ukrainian and 10 Cambodians.

“Of the total arrests, 72 individuals were detained for drug trafficking, 153 for drug possession, 317 were investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) 1952, while four were arrested under Section 3(1) of the DDA (Special Preventive Measures) 1985.

“In addition, 16 hardcore addicts were identified and will face action under Section 39C of the DDA 1952, while eight wanted individuals were also apprehended during the operation,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Hisam said the drugs seized, estimated to be worth RM253,471.30, included 209.38 grams (g) of heroin, 214.86g of syabu, 26.19g of cannabis, 255.54g of ketamine, 283.61g of Erimin 5 pills, 39.49g of ecstasy pills, 15,500g of ketum leaves and 53.60 litres of ketum water.

“The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department of the Perak Police Contingent Headquarters also seized five motorcycles and cash amounting to RM30,876,” he added.

He said the operation focused on identified hot spots for drug activities, including Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) and Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (FELCRA) settlements, private estates, the Poor People’s Housing Programme (PPRT), low-cost flats and fishing jetties.

Noor Hisam urged the public to continue providing information on drug-related activities to the authorities to strengthen efforts in combating the crime. - Bernama