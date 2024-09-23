Get, set glow with Guardian

GUARDIAN Malaysia is celebrating the Get.Set.Glow! campaign in the month of September with the aim of helping Malaysians adopt the culture of preventative healthcare and nurturing of well-being.
There will be store offerings and pharmacy services, eStore promotions, contest and rebate, #MYWellbeingMatters YouTube series and podcast featuring health experts.
“Well-being is an important matter for everyone. This includes being able to access the ideal curation of wellbeing offerings coupled with guidance by experts,“ said Guardian Malaysia director Anna Ng.
For the campaign, Guardian is working with medical specialists to speak about key wellbeing topics on YouTube that are accessible to Malaysians nationwide, including consultant internal medicine physician Dr Gayethri Chokalingam, consultant cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Kenny Chen, consultant paediatrician Dr Wong Yee Ming and consultant paediatrician Dr Arunan Periasamy.
In addition, Malaysians can speak with pharmacists at Guardian’s outlets nationwide. The pharmacists have the expertise to address customers questions on blood sugar, blood pressure and weight management and guide them to stay healthy.
“We are aware of the growing importance of well-being matters and therefore chose the hashtag #MYWellbeingMatters,“ added Ng.
According to a 2023 Asia-Pacific Health Priority Survey, 79% of Malaysians are more health conscious, post-pandemic, and within this, 60% seek improvement in overall health. This is shown by the desire for healthier eating habits (52%), fitness (50%), mental wellness (50%) and improved immunity (49%).
A week-long wellbeing festival was also held last week at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, featuring speakers and trainers from different areas including yoga and mindfulness, nutrition and diet. There were about 28 well-being sessions encompassing workout sessions, encompassing workouts, workshops, classes and 3km long Glow Walk.