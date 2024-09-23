Get, set glow with Guardian

GUARDIAN Malaysia is celebrating the Get.Set.Glow! campaign in the month of September with the aim of helping Malaysians adopt the culture of preventative healthcare and nurturing of well-being.

There will be store offerings and pharmacy services, eStore promotions, contest and rebate, #MYWellbeingMatters YouTube series and podcast featuring health experts.

“Well-being is an important matter for everyone. This includes being able to access the ideal curation of wellbeing offerings coupled with guidance by experts,“ said Guardian Malaysia director Anna Ng.