GL Play by Gamuda Land invites kids for an adventure at Gamuda Cove for free

EMBARK on an extraordinary journey with GL Play, the leisure and hospitality arm of Gamuda Land, as it extends a special invitation to children from today until June 30, 2024.

Kids will be able to immerse themselves in the excitement of Gamuda Cove’s premier attractions for free — including SplashMania Waterpark, Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands, and Discovery Park.

To seize this opportunity, simple click here to redeem a digital voucher and accompany your child as they explore the wonders of Gamuda Cove.

With each adult ticket purchased at a full price to any of the three locations, you will unlock complimentary entry for one child. This means parents or guardians can enjoy savings of up to RM150 per child while experiencing the thrills of Gamuda Cove’s attractions!