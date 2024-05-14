GL Play by Gamuda Land invites kids for an adventure at Gamuda Cove for free

Click the link below to redeem now.
EMBARK on an extraordinary journey with GL Play, the leisure and hospitality arm of Gamuda Land, as it extends a special invitation to children from today until June 30, 2024.
Kids will be able to immerse themselves in the excitement of Gamuda Cove’s premier attractions for free — including SplashMania Waterpark, Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands, and Discovery Park.
To seize this opportunity, simple click here to redeem a digital voucher and accompany your child as they explore the wonders of Gamuda Cove.
With each adult ticket purchased at a full price to any of the three locations, you will unlock complimentary entry for one child. This means parents or guardians can enjoy savings of up to RM150 per child while experiencing the thrills of Gamuda Cove’s attractions!
Unlock thrilling adventure at Gamuda Cove
The heart of Gamuda Cove pulsates with three distinct elements: Discovering Nature, Sporting Adventure, and Exciting Leisure, each curated within the township’s various “parks.”
SplashMania, inaugurated in 2023, beckons thrill-seekers to its 18-acre waterpark adorned with 39 exhilarating attractions and water slides. Tailored for young adventurers, the Mini Mania section offers pint-sized replicas of iconic slides, including the towering Treasure Tower — a must-visit for kids seeking aquatic thrills.
For the daring at heart, Discovery Park sprawls across 23 acres, with an array of adrenaline-pumping activities suitable for all ages. From trampolines to a record-breaking rope course, paintball wargame, and archery, this Adventure Park promises an unforgettable experience, crowned by the panoramic views from Cove Aerobar.
Paya Indah Discovery Wetlands on the other hand is a sanctuary spanning 1,111 acres, inviting nature enthusiasts to revel in its biodiversity. Teeming with wildlife and natural wonders, this Nature Park offers an array of activities, from serene boat cruises to exhilarating safari adventures, ensuring an enriching experience for visitors of all ages.
For further details and ticket reservations, please visit www.glplay.com.my or connect with GL Play on Instagram or Facebook at @glplay.my.