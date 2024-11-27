A recent survey by Jobstreet, a leading job search platform, has revealed that many Malaysians find it harder to land the right career compared to seeking a romantic partner.

The survey highlights that employees are struggling to find roles that align with their skills, experience and career aspirations.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of Malaysians surveyed believe that securing a job that matches their preferences has become more challenging since they first entered the workforce.

According to the survey, the difficulty stems from the uncertainty of long-term job satisfaction, with only 18% of employees saying their current job is a perfect fit for their skills.

The generational divide in job satisfaction is clear, especially among young Malaysians, Business Today reported.

The survey revealed that 55% of employees aged 24 and below are ready to seek a new job within a year if their current role no longer aligns with their career goals.

This eagerness to move on decreases with age: only 35% of employees aged 25-34 and 26% of those aged 45-54 expressing the same sentiment.

This data underscores the growing importance younger workers place on career growth and alignment, rather than long-term job security.

Employers in highly-skilled sectors, in particular, may need to adapt their retention strategies to avoid losing talent to the pursuit of better opportunities.

Further contributing to the career instability for young and newly-graduated talent are non-standard employment arrangements, such as temporary and part-time roles.

Youth unemployment and underemployment remain significant concerns, with 37.4% of tertiary-educated individuals still occupying semi-skilled or low-skilled jobs, highlighting the need for more high-skilled opportunities.

While many young people are eager to find jobs that suit their skills, compensation also plays a crucial role.

The survey found that 4 in 5 Malaysian employees would accept a job offer with an attractive salary and benefits, even if it doesn’t align with their long-term career goals.

Compensation was cited as the top factor contributing to workplace dissatisfaction, with 55% of respondents naming it as a key concern, surpassing issues like a lack of career advancement (31%) and poor work-life balance (31%).

