A fatal encounter between a 20-year-old man and a wild boar, which was believed to have happened during his trip to work.

Working as a drone operator, the man was riding his motorcycle to his workplace which was located at IOI Gemencheh, travelling from his residence in Felda Bukit Rokan.

It was believed that around the vicinity of Kampung Rakan that he met his fatal fate after colliding with a wild boar that was crossing the road, around 7.30 am.

The collision force flung the rider onto the road, resulting in severe head injuries and, sadly, instant fatality at the scene.

Acting Tampin district police chief DSP Amiruddien Sariman confirmed an ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident.

The victim’s remains have been transported to the Forensic Department of Tampin Hospital for a comprehensive autopsy to establish the precise cause of death.