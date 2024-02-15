MANY of us at the age of 26 would be still struggling to climb up the career ladder, let alone ever dream of buying a RM1.5 million house.

But one 26-year-old Malaysian did it and the best part? He bought the house for his parents.

Lim purchased his parents a RM1.5 million semi-D home, which he revealed on his Xiao Hong Shu @JS Lim - Official account.

Lim, who works in the funeral industry, described it as one of the nicest gifts he has ever given his parents, although it is not his first property.

“This is the second house I’ve owned.”

“I purchased the first one for investment purposes.” He wrote.

Everything was accomplished via Lim’s dedication and hard work, with no shortcuts.

“It feels so good to rely solely on yourself.” He additionally asserted.

However, Lim’s financial success did not come easily, and he is grateful for his life ideals. He mentioned “You work hard, or life will be hard on you”

Furthermore, Lim said that he was not born with a silver spoon. Life was not easy for him, and he began working as early as 13 years old, when he was still in Form 1.

“I utilised the school holidays for work to help ease the burden at home.”

Lim’s father sustained hip injuries in a job accident and had to stop working, motivating Lim to start working at a young age.

“Since then, I’ve realised how important it is to be financially stable on your own.”

Lim told World of Buzz that his parents’ new residence is somewhere in Johor Bahru. He also mentioned that he has been working in the funeral industry for nine years.

Lim additionally addressed his life values, stating that we should work hard not just for the sake of our parents, but also for future generations.

What an incredible narrative; let us not forget that he encourages everyone to pursue their aspirations, no matter how far away they may appear.