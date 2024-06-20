MANY have a dream car or motorcycle in mind. Unfortunately, those vehicles come at hefty prices and let’s be honest, our money is better off being invested elsewhere.

But this young man had to learn his lesson the hard way.

The 26-year-old shared on a post on X that his desire to own a superbike intensified after he got himself involved in the ‘expensive hobby’, according to Mstar.

He gave into his desires and bought himself a BMW superbike which is understood to start from the price of RM129,500, despite earning a modest income of RM6,000.

However desire very quickly turned into regret as he realised his superbike commitment very quickly made a huge dent in his wallet.

“Regret. I guess people were right, superbikes are hobbies of the rich,” the man lamented, adding that he was left with a meagre RM50 due to the motorcycle’s expenses.

“It’s just mid-month and after renewing my road tax, servicing and I’m left with RM50 for food.” It was a painful lesson but man realised that his expenditure was not a necessity.

With the RM50, the man shared that he was unsure if the money could sustain him to the next pay day.

X users couldn’t help but express their surprise at the man’s financial decisions.

“It’s not the superbike’s fault, but it’s how you manage your expenses,” said a user.

Another wisely commented that no matter how high one’s salary can be, it will never be enough if you are not thrifty and don’t know how to manage your money.

Others advised him to sell off the superbike as it is the best way if its a burdensome commitment for the man.

What do you think he should do?

