IF you watched the 2006 movie, Snakes on a Plane and was left traumatised or grossed out, this ‘find’ might put you off your next meal.

You’ve been warned.

The Fire and Rescue Department discovered and captured 29 baby reticulated pythons in a drain located near a restaurant at Section 20, Shah Alam.

According to the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, operations commander Radziah Osman received the call at around 9.56pm yesterday (Aug 7).

Following the call, a fire engine and six firemen arrived at the scene seven minutes later.

Upon arrival, they sized up the location and discovered that there were pythons in the drain.

“We caught a total of 29 pythons here, measuring between 30-50cm long each.

“We believe the snakes had hatched not too long ago based on their size,“ she said, as quoted by New Straits Times.

Interestingly, this was not the first time the Fire and Rescue Department has caught so many snakes in the area.

She explained that the Fire and Rescue Department had responded to a similar call last year, where they captured 26 snakes in the same area.

She added that all 29 snakes were caught before the reptiles were taken to another undisclosed location where they were released safely, in an area far from people.

Naturally the Facebook post has garnered a lot of attention from netizens who took to the comment section to share their disgust regarding the ‘finding’.

“This makes my hair stand on end,” said grossed out netizen, Sha Zi Ra.

While others found humour in the slithering reptiles.

“Sure there’s a mother. She’s out finding food and when she returns, all her ‘children’ have been kidnapped,” joked Sabri Sudin.

“Wow, is it family day?” commented another.