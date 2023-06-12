AS we all know, when it comes to Christmas in Malaysia, the malls here tend to go all out in terms of decor and it hasn’t escaped the eyes of American-born content creator, Lilith.

She expressed her amazement in a TikTok video at the lengths Malaysians go to decorate for Christmas.

Additionally, the KL-based model claimed in her video that Malaysians are superior to Americans in their ability to decorate for Christmas.

She continued by saying that US mall decorations are not near as extravagant as those in Malaysia.

Lilith mentions in her video that she has never seen a Christmas tree as tall as the one at the Esplanade KLCC, which is located outside the mall.

Locals, who were as amazed by the Christmas decorations as Lilith was, gave her video a ton of attention.

Many claimed that Malaysia’s multi religious and multicultural heritage, honours all religions and cultures, and is the reason for these elaborate celebrations.

Nevertheless, many other netizens in the comments had different opinions.

Some online users pointed out that malls had a tendency to prioritise Christmas, pointing out that Deepavali displays weren’t as elaborate.

Adding that, a well-known mall was previously criticised on (X) by some individuals for disregarding the Hindu holiday by hanging Christmas decorations prior to the Deepavali weekend.

A few remarks also addressed the fact that the decorations were even reused from prior years.