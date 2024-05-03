THOSE who work in animal shelters are bound to get attached to the animals they have rescued and cared for before handing them in for adoption.

A viral video on TikTok showed a heartwarming yet sad moment between an animal shelter owner and a rescue dog in the Philippines after giving up one of the dog’s puppies for adoption.

“Hardest decision for my daddy to give our puppies up for adoption,” Charm Ragaza stated in her video.

In the video, her father who gave away one of the puppies returned teary-eyed and immediately went back to its mother’s cage to comfort her.

Charm added that her father went to “apologise” to the rescue dog for separating her child away from her, heartbroken for the rescue whose child was given away.

The father was seen crouched in front of the rescue and comforted her during the somber moment.

Netizens were quite touched by their strong bond with some expressing the same sentiments as pet owners who had gone through a similar situation.

“Aside from dying a dog that’s the hardest part of being a (pet owner).” a commenter said.

“I gave up one of my puppies for a free adoption and I cried the whole drive back home.” another commenter added.