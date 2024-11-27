Architect-turned-chef earns RM2.2m annually selling nasi kerabu in London

LONDON’S Victoria Park is now home to a beloved Malaysian staple, Nasi Kerabu, thanks to a family-run food stall called Eat Lah.

Starting from scratch in 2019, it has since grown into a thriving business, earning a remarkable RM2.2 million (£400,000) in sales within a year.

This Kelantanese specialty, known for its striking blue-dyed wood rice and aromatic herbs, has captured the hearts of locals and tourists alike, bringing a taste of Malaysia to the UK.

ALSO READ: Almost 2 million Malaysians seek better careers abroad: HR Minister

The inspiring story behind Eat Lah began when its vendor, a Chinese-Brit married to a Kelantanese Malaysian, left a decade-long architecture career to follow his passion for food.

“I feel like I’ve lost interest in architecture. That’s why I decided to start a business selling Nasi Kerabu, especially since I grew up in an environment surrounded by food,” he shared with TikTok creator Chris (@christhechindian).

The vendor further shared that it took some time to grow the business, as not many people in London were familiar with Nasi Kerabu.

“To be honest, it took a while for people to understand what we were selling because not everyone knows about this blue rice dish,” he said.

Two Malaysians interviewing the vendor were even given the chance to “work” briefly at the stall. During their time there, they chatted with a local customer.

When asked what he wanted to buy, the local said he was eager to get some keropok (crispy crackers) because of how delicious they were. He also wondered how the vendor managed to make the blue rice.

The vendor’s response to this question was amusing: “It’s a secret!”

In the comments section of the video, many netizens expressed pride in seeing this iconic dish from Kelantan being promoted in London.

One user called orked commented: “I think they’d be excited and eager to try it if you told them that the blue color comes from bunga telang (butterfly pea flower), not regular food coloring.”

“Kelantanese going global! Representing your country through its rich food culture. Thumbs up, and don’t forget to keep the original Kelantanese taste. Don’t ever make it differently,” Bani Jawi wrote.