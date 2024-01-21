IN a recent incident in Pattaya, Thailand, a woman's intense jealousy led to a violent confrontation with her partner during her birthday party.

The 34-year-old man was stabbed by his girlfriend after she caught him looking at other girls.

Although the incident did not result in a loss of life, the man had to be hospitalised for further treatment.

Upon receiving reports of the altercation, the police arrived at the scene and discovered a knife on the floor along with remnants of the birthday celebration, including the cake.

Blood stains were also evident in the area, as reported by Pattaya News.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the couple engaged in a heated argument when the jealous girlfriend expressed her anger at the man for glancing at other girls.

While they initially reconciled, the fight unexpectedly reignited after the party attendees left.

What began as a disagreement escalated into a serious confrontation, resulting in injuries to the man.

As of January 21, the woman's whereabouts remain unknown, prompting the police in Pattaya to actively search for her.

Authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.