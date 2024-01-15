A 40-year-old Malaysian man suffered injuries after the BMW that he drove fell off the 2nd floor of a building in Setia Alam, Shah Alam.

According to initial accounts, the driver, whose name has not been published, crashed into a wall in the parking lot.

This impact caused the automobile to plunge and overturn on a grassy area close to the property.

According to Kosmo!, the public successfully rescued the individual, and no further casualties were recorded.

Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, Assistant Director of Operations for Selangor Fire and Rescue, stated that four people, including officers and a machine from the Kapar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), responded to the rescue operation.

“Upon arrival at the location, the car was found in the grass area after falling from the second level of the parking area, and the victim had been extracted before the arrival of the fire brigade,“ the officer stated.

He further stated that the person is thought to have incurred injuries and was sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang for further treatment.

Authorities have not divulged the extent of the victim’s injuries as they continue to examine the circumstances of the case.