WE all adore instant noodles, but how far can your affection for these bouncy noodles extend?

Well, a wedding in Jakarta has grabbed the internet by storm, not because of its splendour, but because of its unusual cuisine selection, which has shattered the internet.

As shown in the TikTok video, the newlyweds had set up numerous food kiosks at their wedding site, including one dedicated to our beloved Indo Mee.

Additionally, guests were also treated to a personalised noodle experience, where they could choose their favourite toppings such as veggies, beef balls, sliced meat, and boiled eggs.

This offbeat notion, however, was a success with the attendees, who commended the couple’s original approach.

Meanwhile, videos of the occasion have now gone viral on TikTok, showcasing the trend of unorthodox wedding meals in Indonesia.

Furthermore, many netizens welcomed the couple’s decision, calling it a low-cost yet imaginative idea that added a unique and wonderful touch to the wedding festivities.

“The idea is good, just because it’s unique,“ one person stated.

Would you offer instant noodles to guests at your wedding? Do let us know!