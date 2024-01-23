GETTING married is a lifelong commitment that is characterised by faithfulness but some may not perceive it that way.

A Reddit user that goes by the username Irhun shared her experience on a wedding disaster that occurred to one of her friends that unfortunately had her wedding cancelled before the event even began.

Before the whole chaos, the OP (original poster) revealed various crazy things that the bride, named Dana (29) demanded for her wedding.

These included requesting all her bridesmaids to spend a whopping $2,000 (RM 9,455) on their dresses and not allowing her fiancé, named Josh, to invite any of his single female friends.

On the day of the wedding (Jan 14), OP claimed that the bride, Dana, had constant outbursts. Thankfully, the maid of honour was able to take charge and control the situation.

The nightmare continued as the maid of honour informed that the wedding was cancelled after it was discovered Dana was having an affair with the groom’s uncle.

The plot thickened as after the disaster, Dana called OP, asking her $5,000 (RM 23,637.50) to assist paying the wedding’s cancellation fees, as Dana claimed that it was the bridesmaids duty to handle those fees.

OP rejected the request and asked Dana to never call her again as well as remove the number from Dana’s contacts, quoting, “I am never speaking to this woman again.”

What a wedding!