Burglar falls asleep mid-robbery, loud snoring wakes up homeowners

BURGLARS usually have one job, go into a house, steal the goods and escape. However this particular burglar in China bungled his only task.

Recently, a burglar was mocked on social media for falling asleep during a break-in. To make matters worse, his loud snoring woke up the homeowners.

He allegedly entered a house located in the southwest Chinese province of Yunnan, but was alarmed upon realising that the homeowners had not fallen asleep. So, he made the decision to wait until the homeowners went to bed in a different room.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the criminal dozed off after smoking a cigarette.

The homeowner who went to bed said that she was startled by the loud snoring. Initially, she disregarded the snores, under the assumption that it came from her next door neighbour.

However 40 minutes later, she realised the snoring grew louder. Upon checking where the sound had originated, she was shocked to find a stranger sleeping on the floor.

Without making a noise, she left the room, informed her family, and contacted the police, who took the man into custody.

The culprit, Yang by surname, was incarcerated in 2022 for theft and had a criminal record. After being freed in September, he went back to his “old profession”. Investigations into his case are still ongoing.

Following the media’s coverage of the incident, sleepy Yang has been widely ridiculed.

The post received comments along the lines of, “This is too funny. One person said, “The thief brought the police to his doorstep.”

“If he was so tired, maybe he should not have ‘worked’ overtime,“ stated another.

What do you think? The poor robber must have lost his mind after a “hard -days of work.”