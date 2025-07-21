Superman dominates N. American box office again, crosses $400M

LOS ANGELES: The Man of Steel continues his box office reign as “Superman” secures the top spot in North America for the second consecutive week, crossing the $400 million milestone worldwide.

Industry estimates confirm the Warner Bros and DC Studios blockbuster earned $57.3 million domestically, bringing its total to $235 million in the U.S. and Canada and $406 million globally.

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” held steady in second place with $23.4 million, pushing its worldwide earnings to $647.2 million.

The Universal film, featuring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, explores an abandoned research facility teeming with genetically altered dinosaurs.

The weekend’s new release, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,“ debuted weakly at $13 million, failing to revive the 90s slasher franchise despite the return of original stars Freddie Prinze Jr and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Industry analyst David A. Gross noted, “Generally, the layoffs don’t bother these films; in fact, they get stronger... that’s not happening here.”

Meanwhile, “Smurfs” opened to a modest $11 million, while Brad Pitt’s “F1: The Movie” rounded out the top five with $9.6 million.

Gross highlighted the diverse lineup, stating, “The current lineup in theaters is strong, with a broad selection of big titles including superheroes, action, monsters, horror and animation.”

Marvel’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,“ starring Pedro Pascal, is set to challenge “Superman” soon. Other films in the top 10 included “How to Train Your Dragon” ($5.4M) and “28 Years Later” ($1.3M). - AFP