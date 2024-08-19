PARIS Olympics may have ended but our talented badminton athletes are still delighting the hearts of Malaysians.

National men’s singles professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia created waves online recently but not for his badminton skills, this time it was for his ability to catwalk.

Yes, you read that right.

In a viral TikTok video posted by @anistaqwa, the 26-year-old was strutting confidently down a runway at a fashion show in blue and white jacket, white tee and shorts. He also donned on a pair of black sunglasses.

The fashion show took place at The Starhill in Bukit Bintang.

Malaysians were heard shrieking in the background as he coolly walked the runway, modelling an outfit and captivating the audience.

If that wasn’t enough, once the catwalk session was over, the professional shuttler even allowed people to touch the bronze medal which he won in the Paris Olympic Games.

Netizens flooded with comment section praising Zii Jia for his model-like looks and some even commented that he could try out as a model if he ever retired from playing badminton.

“Lee Zii Jia can be a model if he ever retires from badminton,” said a netizen.

“Usually in catwalk, there’s some posing here and there. He must be really holding in his embarassment,” commented another.

