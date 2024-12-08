MALAYSIA ended the Paris Olympics with two bronze medals, one from national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and the other from national men’s singles professional shuttler Lee Zii Jia.

Touched by the overwhelming support from Malaysian netizens, Zii Jia expressed his gratitude in a video shared on @badmintonmalaysia___’s TikTok account.

In the 39-second video, Zii Jia shared that he had watched the videos of Malaysians cheering him on at the local mamak and at their homes and was very touched by all the support.

“When I saw those messages and videos, how they support me and celebrate when I won the match, thanks to them for always supporting me.

“I mean especially these three years, I have been through a lot and they still believe in me and I just want to share this moment with them.

“This bronze medal is not only for myself, it is for everyone who supported me, came along with me and definitely my journey has not ended yet. I will still be myself and I will keep going,” said Zii Jia.

The video has since received more than half a million views and 800 over comments from Malaysian netizens showering him with their support.

“We are proud of you Lee Zii Jia , you’re the badminton hero,” cheered on TikTok user Ika.

“Don’t be down because of the haters. Haters gonna be haters. Just ignore. Please remember you have so many supporters Lee Zii Jia,” commented another.