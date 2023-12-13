A TikTok video by Malaysian user Yussrah Mokhtar, shared on @yussrahmokhtar, has recently gained attention after a car was seen using the motorcycle lane on the Cheras-Kajang Highway.

In the video, the car was seen smoothly navigating the motorcycle lane before seamlessly merging back onto the highway and continuing its journey.

Malaysian netizens offered diverse perspectives on the possible reasons behind the driver’s choice to use the restricted motorcycle lane.

Some speculated that the driver might have aimed to evade toll charges, opting for the motorcycle lane to avoid consequences. However, a user noted the necessity to navigate another toll further along the expressway.

Another theory suggested the driver, perhaps accustomed to riding motorcycles, momentarily forgot he was in a car, leading him to use the motorcycle lane.

Several users admitted to similar mistakes, prompting discussions about potential measures to prevent such occurrences, such as narrowing the lane.

One user shared a personal experience, stating, “My dad accidentally drove his car into the motorcycle lane once. He didn’t realise he was driving a car that day because he rides his bike to work every morning.”